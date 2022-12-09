How To Sign Up for Wayfinder Beta

Image via Digital Extremes

Get a preview of the free-to-play MMO by signing up for the beta.

Free-to-play game Wayfinder was recently showcased at The Game Awards event with an official reveal trailer, a launch window, and an upcoming closed beta. Here is how to sign up for the Wayfinder beta.

How to Get Into the Wayfinder Beta

To sign up for the beta, simply visit the official Wayfinders website and enter some information. The sign up requires an email address, a birthdate, and what platform it will be played on. The beta will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Although, there will be different tests and times on when certain players to access it depending on the platform.

Here is the full list of beta dates and available platforms:

First Wayfinder Test – PC – Dec. 13, 2022

Second Wayfinder Test – PlayStation 5 and PC – January 2023

Wayfinder Closed Beta – PlayStation 5 and PC – Early 2023

Early Access – PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC – Spring 2023

For the unaware, Wayfinder is a third-person MMORPG developed by Airship Syndicate and published by Warframe studio Digital Extremes. Players are Wayfinders, who are adept at various abilities such as magic and melee, and must work together with other players to save the world of Evenor from chaos. There are even bonuses for teaming up with other players.

That is is how to sign up for the Wayfinder beta. The free-to-play game will be fully launching for PC and consoles in late 2023 in case you miss out on the beta before then. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite for more coverage on Wayfinder.

