How to See Your Steam Replay 2022

It’s always nice being able to look back at what you’ve done in a year and see just how much you’ve experienced over the course of the past 12 months. Steam offers a service similar to Spotify, in which you can take a look at an infographic showing off all the games you’ve played this year, complete with interesting stats you might not have been aware of. Here’s how to check your Steam Replay 2022.

How to Access Your Steam Replay Year in Review 2022

To check your Steam Replay 2022, simply head over to the Steam Replay page on Steam’s website, then sign into your account.

Once you’ve done so, you can check out your stats, and also choose to make your Steam Replay public or private, or share it with anyone you please.

What’s Included in Steam Replay 2022

Steam Replay 2022 offers a nice breakdown of your playtime by month, your longest play streak on Steam, the number of achievements you unlocked, and the number of new games you’ve played this year.

Image Source: Twinfinite

There are tons of other little interesting tidbits to look out for, including how you stacked up against the rest of the player base this year so you can get an idea of how much or how little you played compared to the average user.

That does it for how to check your Steam Replay 2022.

