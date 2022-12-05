How to Play Ghost Rider in Midnight Suns

Image Source: 2K Games

Redemption is not always possible, especially when evildoers like Hydra have been up to no good for hundreds of years. For such a situation, it is best to call in the Ghost Rider to deliver their penance. Powered by the Spirit of Vengeance, Robbie Reyes is a force to be reckoned with already. Yet, you can have an even more amazing time with this hero once you have figured out how to play Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and that’s where we come in.

Understanding Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

A reluctant host of the Spirit of Vengeance, Robbie Reyes was working as a mechanic in Los Angeles before making the mistake of street racing in the possessed muscle car known as the Hell Ride. When things turned ugly and Robbie was murdered by a local gang, the Spirit of Vengeance brought him back and the new Ghost Rider arrives on the scene.

Ghost Rider Speciality in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The Spirit of Vengeance has its pros and cons, but when it comes to your enemies, this is what it is best at:

Single-target damage

Multi-target damage

Self-healing

Ghost Rider is a hero that can deal massive damage to singular or multiple targets, but it often comes at the cost of himself and his allies. This can come in the form of damage or from the discarding of cards in the hand.

Yet, he can offset the self-damage through the Souls mechanic. Filling the Souls meter sees Ghost Rider draw a Drain Souls card, which is a Chain ability that both damages and heals the hero. The caveat is that each time it’s used, it requires +1 Heroism in exchange for +1 Chain. Another way to negate the self-damage is improving his passive, Soul Collector, which increases Ghost Rider’s maximum health each time the Souls meter is filled.

The Best Cards for Ghost Rider

Retribution – Damage plus Knockback, also generates 2 Souls when upgraded.

– Damage plus Knockback, also generates 2 Souls when upgraded. Lash – Forceful Knockback, and can be upgraded to have Quick.

– Forceful Knockback, and can be upgraded to have Quick. Judgment – Consumes 25% health to cause 2 damage for each health. High damage potential when you have a high health pool.

– Consumes 25% health to cause 2 damage for each health. High damage potential when you have a high health pool. Hell Ride – Damage all enemies in a line, best used as a last but satisfying last resort as your hand will be discarded.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Best Teams Members to Use With Ghost Rider

As he requires large amounts of Heroism to be effective, pairing Ghost Rider with other heroes that can generate tons of Heroism will be key. A support hero that can heal him and keep him fighting fit as well will be a good fit. A good setup would be Nico Minoru as the support character, healing and buffing Ghost Rider, while Captain America functions as the tank and Heroism generator.

Now that you know how to play Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Hydra better beware. For more help with the game, be sure to check out other guides including understanding Hero Requests, how to defeat Sabretooth, and what are Words of Power. For everything else, please search Twinfinite.

Related Posts