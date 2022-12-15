How to Make Level 3 Sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The secret to making life easier in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is knowing what kind of sandwich to eat. In return, those delicious sandwiches grant Meal Powers, like an increase in Pokemon eggs or finding certain Pokemon types. However, the best sandwiches aren’t crafted from poor ingredients, but the finest and rarest of herbs. So, here’s everything you need to know on how to make level 3 sandwiches in Pokemon and Violet.

How to Craft a Level 3 Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

On your quest for the best level 3 sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll first need to be the game. Yes, it’s a bummer, but it’s the only way you’ll be able to make the most powerful sandwich.

This is because the secret ingredient involves obtaining one of several types of Herba Mystica, like Salty Herba Mystica or Bitter Herba Mystica. Obtaining Herba Mystica means challenging 5 Star and 6 Star Tera Raids, which neither can be unlocked until after the credits roll.

Once that’s out of the way, you can start building level 3 sandwiches by putting together x1 Pickle, x1 Cucumber, x2 Herba Mystica, and x3 of the same special ingredient. Now, that last part changes based on what kind of Pokemon you’d like to encounter; for example, using x3 Tofu will yield Normal-type Pokemon more often.

Bug : Cherry Tomato

: Cherry Tomato Dark : Smoked Filet

: Smoked Filet Dragon : Avocado

: Avocado Electric : Yellow Pepper

: Yellow Pepper Fairy : Tomato

: Tomato Fighting : Pickle

: Pickle Fire : Red Pepper

: Red Pepper Flying : Prosciutto

: Prosciutto Ghost : Red Onion

: Red Onion Grass : Lettuce

: Lettuce Ground : Ham

: Ham Ice : Klawf Stick

: Klawf Stick Normal : Tofu

: Tofu Poison : Green Pepper

: Green Pepper Psychic : Onion

: Onion Rock : Bacon

: Bacon Steel : Hamburger

: Hamburger Water: Cucumber

Furthermore, you can mix most types of Herba Mystica, but there are a few exceptions that you need to be aware of.

Mixing x2 Sour Herba Mystica won’t work if you’re seeking out Normal, Ice, Ghost, Fairy, Dragon, and Ghost-type Pokemon.

Sour and Sweet Herba Mystica cannot be mixed.

Mixing x2 Sweet Herba Mystica won’t work if you’re seeking out Water, Bug, Normal, Dragon, Fighting, and Fairy-type Pokemon

With that, you have everything you need to know on how to make level 3 sandwiches in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The most difficult part is obtaining Herba Mystica; 5 and 6 Star Tera Raids aren’t a joke, so come prepared with your strongest team.

