How To Make Coconut Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life simulation/adventure game that allows you to cook a variety of dishes. One such dish is the Coconut Ice Cream, a 4 Star dessert type meal that recovers 2169 Energy and can be sold for 661 Star Coins. Like other Disney Dreamlight Valley dishes, players must collect certain ingredients to prepare the tasty treat. This comprehensive guide shows you how to prepare Coconut Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with its recipe.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Coconut Ice Cream Recipe

Before making Coconut Ice Cream, ensure you’ve unlocked the Dazzle Beach, where you can find the ingredients required to prepare this dish. On top of that, unlocking the Goofy Stall is another condition that you must meet before preparing the dish.

Once you have all the biomes mentioned above unlocked, gather the following ingredients to cook Coconut Ice Cream:

Coconut

Sugarcane

Milk

Slush Ice

Once you have these ingredients, head to the cooking station and interact with the stove. Then, select the recipe from the top-left menu and drag the required ingredients into the pot. Finally, hit the Start Cooking button to prepare Coconut Ice Cream.

Finding the necessary ingredients can be a daunting task, especially if you’re a beginner. Luckily, we can show you how to get these ingredients to save you precious time.

How to Get Coconut Ice Cream Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s the complete set of instructions to obtain Coconut Ice Cream ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Coconut : To get this material, you must visit Dazzle Beach and complete Maui’s quest line. After that, you can farm this material later across the beach.

: To get this material, you must visit Dazzle Beach and complete Maui’s quest line. After that, you can farm this material later across the beach. Sugarcane : You can either buy Sugarcane Seeds for 5 Coins and grow them on your farm or unlock Goofy Stall and buy Sugarcane for 29 coins. It’s totally up to you.

: You can either buy Sugarcane Seeds for 5 Coins and grow them on your farm or unlock Goofy Stall and buy Sugarcane for 29 coins. It’s totally up to you. Milk : You can buy Milk from Chez Remy shelves for 230 Coins.

: You can buy Milk from Chez Remy shelves for 230 Coins. Slush Ice: It can be bought from Chez Remy for 150 Coins. However, it’s worth noting that you have to revamp the restaurant to get this ingredient.

That’s everything you need to know about making Coconut Ice Cream in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content about the game, you can look at the relevant links below and check out our list of beginner tips and tricks if you’re just starting out.

