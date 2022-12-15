The Complete Edition of CD Projekt Red’s masterpiece RPG is the definitive way to experience Geralt’s adventure, but not everyone is going to want to play right from the very start of the game. Thankfully, they don’t have to. Here’s how to keep your Witcher 3 save data in the next-gen update.

Enabling a save from your original PS4 playthrough is actually a rather complicated process, so we’re breaking down each step to make it as easy as possible to follow along.

First, make sure that you have both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game installed, and that both are updated to version 4.00. Load the PS4 version of The Witcher 3, and from the main menu select the My Rewards option at the bottom to get a QR code. The QR code is for the GOG.com website, so either login or register to enter the code and redeem your rewards. This includes cross-platform progression. Back on the PS4 menu, select Load Game, then press L2. You should now get a confirmation message that Cross Progression is on and cross-platform saves are enabled. Now load your most recent save, then choose the Save Game option to see a new save slot with a cloud icon next to it. This save will now be available when you play the game on PS5. Now, it’s finally time to boot up your PS5 version. Access the same My Rewards process as above to enable cross-platform progression, then choose Load Game and hit L2 to show your available cloud saves.

That does it for how to keep your Witcher 3 save data in the next-gen update. For more useful tips on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content below. If you haven’t already, do check out our impressions of the next-gen update.

Related Posts