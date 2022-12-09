While it may not be as punishing as other games in the series, Dragon Quest Treasures will still pit you against some powerful foes from time to time. They’ll have no qualms about pummeling you within an inch of your life, and should you make it through your battle with them, you and your team will be left wanting for some healing by either spells or items. This may be something you don’t know how to acquire and use though, which is why we’re here with a guide on how to heal in Dragon Quest Treasures.

How to Heal Yourself in Dragon Quest Treasures

There are a few different methods you can use to heal and restore your health in Dragon Quest Treasures, and they vary in how often or reliably you can use them.

The first and easiest method is to heal yourself using your own healing magic. This is done by holding down the X Button while standing perfectly still. So long as you have MP to burn, you’ll begin to automatically cast healing magic on yourself repeatedly. You can heal as little or as much as you’d like, but we’d recommend healing only as much as is necessary so that you don’t waste MP.

The next best option is to rest at the Campfires scattered around each open area, which are indicated on your map as small red fire icons. In addition to saving your game and providing you with a checkpoint to load from in emergencies, they also top off your HP and MP free of charge. However, this can be difficult to use reliably if you find yourself needing to travel into an area where there are few or no Campfires around.

Another method is to let Monsters on your team heal you. Though this is done without your direct control, your team members’ AI is good enough to never leave you hanging so long as they have MP.

If all else fails, you can also fully heal yourself by leveling up. Doing so will fully restore your HP and MP, but it’s incredibly hard to do this consistently due to the high EXP required to level up after a certain point.

How to Heal Your Monsters

Healing your Monster party members in Dragon Quest Treasures, meanwhile, is a little different.

While you can still heal them via waiting for them to use their own healing spells, resting at campfires, and leveling them up, you can’t use your healing magic on them. Instead, you’ll need to launch Heal Pellets at them using your slingshot.

This can be done by holding down ZR to aim your slingshot at them and cycling over to your Heal Pellets by pressing the Y Button. Now all you need to do is select the Heal Pellets, and then release ZR. This will launch a poultice at your Monster of choice and heal them for a set amount.

You can fire as many as you’d like at a Monster at any given time, but bear in mind that you will have a limited supply of Pellets to work with. Should you run out, you’ll then need to buy more at a shop in one of the open areas or make more at the Pellet Workshop at your Gang’s base.

Hopefully this cleared up how to heal in Dragon Quest Treasures. For more on the game, check out our preview and review to get our full impressions of the the story and gameplay. We’ve also got articles related to the wider Dragon Quest franchise, which you can view down below.

