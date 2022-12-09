Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact 3.3 version is live now across all the platforms, bringing plenty of new content to the world of Tevyat. One such notable addition, in particular, is the Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst weapon. It’s a 5-star Catalyst that is certainly developed for the new Wanderer character. If you’re wondering how to get Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst in Genshin Impact, then here’s a comprehensive guide for you.

How to Obtain the Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst in Genshin Impact

The Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst can be obtained through the “Epitome Invocation” Weapon Event Wish banner during the Genshin Impact 3.3 version. The event wish will run from Dec. 7 to Dec. 27, and the weapon will receive an increased drop rate during this time frame.

Before leaving, make sure to look at the weapon’s stats and ascension materials so that you can plan your farming strategy in advance.

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst: Stats and Ascension Materials

The Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst weapon has the following stats at its base level:

Base ATK – 48 (At Lvl 1), 674 (at Lvl 90)

– 48 (At Lvl 1), 674 (at Lvl 90) Substat – Critical DMG

– Critical DMG Base C.DMG – 9,6% (at Lvl 1), 44,1% (at Lvl 90)

In order to upgrade the weapon stats, you’ll need the following ascension materials in Genshin Impact:

LEVEL MATERIALS 20 – 40 Mora ×10,000

Image Fungal Spores ×3

Echo of Scorching Might ×5

Inactivated Fungal Nucleus ×5 40 – 50 20,000 Mora

5x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

18x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

12x Fungal Spores 50 – 60 30,000 Mora

9x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might

9x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

9x Luminescent Pollen 60 – 70 45,000 Mora

5x Dream of Scorching Might

18x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

14x Luminescent Pollen 70 – 80 55,000 Mora

9x Dream of Scorching Might

14x Robust Fungal Nucleus

9x Crystalline Cyst Dust 80 – 90 65,000 Mora

6x Olden Days of Scorching Might

27x Robust Fungal Nucleus

18x Crystalline Cyst Dust

That's everything you need to know about unlocking the Tulaytullah's Remembrance Catalyst in Genshin Impact.

