How to Get Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst in Genshin Impact
Experience the power of this new weapon.
Genshin Impact 3.3 version is live now across all the platforms, bringing plenty of new content to the world of Tevyat. One such notable addition, in particular, is the Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst weapon. It’s a 5-star Catalyst that is certainly developed for the new Wanderer character. If you’re wondering how to get Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst in Genshin Impact, then here’s a comprehensive guide for you.
How to Obtain the Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst in Genshin Impact
The Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst can be obtained through the “Epitome Invocation” Weapon Event Wish banner during the Genshin Impact 3.3 version. The event wish will run from Dec. 7 to Dec. 27, and the weapon will receive an increased drop rate during this time frame.
Before leaving, make sure to look at the weapon’s stats and ascension materials so that you can plan your farming strategy in advance.
Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst: Stats and Ascension Materials
The Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst weapon has the following stats at its base level:
- Base ATK – 48 (At Lvl 1), 674 (at Lvl 90)
- Substat – Critical DMG
- Base C.DMG – 9,6% (at Lvl 1), 44,1% (at Lvl 90)
In order to upgrade the weapon stats, you’ll need the following ascension materials in Genshin Impact:
|LEVEL
|MATERIALS
|20 – 40
|Mora ×10,000
Image Fungal Spores ×3
Echo of Scorching Might ×5
Inactivated Fungal Nucleus ×5
|40 – 50
|20,000 Mora
5x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might
18x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus
12x Fungal Spores
|50 – 60
|30,000 Mora
9x Remnant Glow of Scorching Might
9x Dormant Fungal Nucleus
9x Luminescent Pollen
|60 – 70
|45,000 Mora
5x Dream of Scorching Might
18x Dormant Fungal Nucleus
14x Luminescent Pollen
|70 – 80
|55,000 Mora
9x Dream of Scorching Might
14x Robust Fungal Nucleus
9x Crystalline Cyst Dust
|80 – 90
|65,000 Mora
6x Olden Days of Scorching Might
27x Robust Fungal Nucleus
18x Crystalline Cyst Dust
That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Tulaytullah’s Remembrance Catalyst in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, including a rundown of all Scarab locations, as well as Genshin Impact 3.3 redeem codes.
