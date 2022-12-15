How To Get the Unicorn of Earth Armor, Vehicle, Nameplate & Weapon Emblem in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is currently running an event where players can earn an exclusive emblem to apply to multiple different items in the game. As it turns out, earning this will only take you 15 minutes of your time. Here’s how to get the Unicorn of Earth Emblem for your armor, vehicles, nameplate, and weapons in Halo Infinite.

How to Get the Unicorn of Earth Emblem in Halo Infinite

Currently, only PC players have the ability to earn this. This promotion will last until Dec. 30, and you will be able to redeem any earned code for the Emblem until Jan. 6.

To earn the Unicorn of Earth Emblem, you must have Discord and Halo Infinite installed. You don’t need access to the full Halo Infinite game, just the free-to-play multiplayer application will work. From here, you only need to ensure you have the setting for Discord Drops enabled, and then set up a call and screen share the game to at least one Discord friend through the app for 15 minutes.

The Discord support site lists the steps you need to take to redeem the Unicorn of Earth Emblem.

After you satisfy the quest steps and receive the reward code from your Gift Inventory, go to Halo Waypoint to redeem your code. Sign into your Xbox account and select your user icon. Select Redeem code. Enter your code and press redeem. Codes need to be entered in ALL CAPS and hyphens need to be included.

Where to Enable Discord Drops

As detailed by Discord support:

Open your Discord client, then press on the cog wheel in the bottom left corner to open User Settings. In the left-hand panel, select Privacy & Safety. On this page, scroll down to the “How We Use Your Data” section and make sure ‘Use data to customize my Discord experience’ and ‘In-game rewards (aka Drops)’ are enabled.

Image Source: Discord

This is everything you need to know about how to get the Unicorn of Earth Emblem for your armor, vehicles, nameplate, and weapons in Halo Infinite. If you’re looking to get back into Halo Infinite, here is everything you need to know about the most recent update.

Related Posts