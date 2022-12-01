Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

What you need to do in order to obtain the Steinbjorn armor set in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok features a myriad of customization options, such as pommels, shields, relics, and a wonderful variety of armor sets. One of the better sets in the game is the Steinbjorn armor set, which features a cuirass that heals Kratos after taking significant damage. If you want a great armor set or you’re just looking to add it to your collection, here’s how to get the Steinbjorn armor set in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Obtain All Steinbjorn Armor Pieces in God of War Ragnarok

In order to obtain all Steinbjorn armor pieces in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll have to endure a gauntlet of bosses, in addition to having a special relic. To start the long journey, start by:

Obtaining the Mystical Heirloom. To kick things off, you first need to find the Mystical Heirloom. It’s located on Midgard (use the screenshot for reference), behind a frozen wall. Throw the Draupnir Spear into the golden crack and detonate it; the Mystica Heirloom is on the ground. Defeat one of the secret troll bosses. There are four secret troll bosses across three realms. At first they’re seemingly frozen in place, but by using the Mystical Heirloom, you can wake them up. Defeat just one of the bosses to automatically learn how to craft the entire Steinbjorn armor set. Check out our guide on all God of War Ragnarok troll locations to find them all. Defeat all secret troll bosses. Defeating a single troll boss won’t net you enough resources to craft the entire Steinbjorn armor set—just the bracers or belt. You’ll have to defeat all four troll bosses in order to collect enough crafting materials to craft the entire set.

With that, you have everything you need to know about how to get the Steinbjorn armor set in God of War Ragnarok. It’s a pretty good set if you want a high amount of Defense, along with a nice passive that heals Kratos after taking significant damage. For more guides and questions, discover the meaning behind hardtack or what it takes to stop the sandstorm in Alfheim.

Related Posts