Season of the Seraph has finally arrived in Destiny 2, and with it comes the long-awaited arrival of the Arc 3.0 Armor set. Previously, the Arc Subclass re-work arrived last Season, during the Season of Plunder. However, due to Destiny 2 and Fortnite collaborating, the Arc 3.0 Armor set was pushed back in place of the new Fortnite Armor set. However, at long last, the Arc 3.0 Armor has arrived. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Arc 3.0 Armor in Destiny 2.

How Do You Get the Arc 3.0 Armor in Destiny 2? Answered

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Like the previous 3.0 Armor sets, Solar and Void, the Arc 3.0 version is only available via the Eververse store and can only be purchased with either Silver or Bright Dust. Players can buy the full set immediately for 1,500 Silver, which is roughly $15 US dollars.

However, throughout the Season, the Ac 3.0 Armor will gradually become available to purchase via Bright Dust, and during certain weeks, players can buy one piece at a time. For example, in Week 3 of the Season, the Arms can become available to buy, then later in Week 5, the Legs will become available, and so forth.

How Long Will The Arc 3.0 Armor Be Available? Answered

The Arc 3.0 Armor will be featured for one season, aka the current one, Season of the Seraph. Afterward, when the Lightfall DLC launches at the end of February, the Arc Armor will be moved into the Archive section of the Eververse store. However, it will only be available to purchase via Silver, not Bright Dust, so players will need 1,500 Silver to buy the complete set.

