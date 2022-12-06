How to Get Skunk Gun Shotgun in The Callisto Protocol

Image Source: Striking Distance Studio via Twinfinite

The Callisto Protocol features a variety of weapons, both melee and ranged, that are efficient at dismembering and bonking hostile meatbags that would love nothing more than to rip your face off. The trick is to do them in before they get you, and what better way than with the Skunk Gun, a shotgun-like firearm? Here is everything you need to know on how to get the Skunk Gun Shotgun in The Callisto Protocol.

How to Get Skunk Gun During Chapter 3: Aftermath in The Callisto Protocol

The Skunk Gun in The Callisto Protocol can be obtained as early as Chapter 3: Aftermath, just before you meet up with Elias. After you step out of Maintenance Lift 0303 into the Basement, the Skunk Gun can be yours if you know where to look.

Pick up the Gate Fuse. At the end of the Basement is SHU Access 0303, which is your exit out. Nearby is a locked door, just across from it. On the ground, next to a corpse, is a Gate Fuse. Backtrack to Maintenance Lift 0303. Run back through the basement to where you came in, through Maintenance Lift 0303. Just before you reach the lift, you’ll see another locked door slightly hidden by some boxes and a nearby corpse. Slot the Gate Fuse into the circuit breaker to unlock the door. Pick up the Skunk Gun schematic. As you enter the room, use the maintenance vent to your left. When you pop out on the other end, turn to your left. Lying on the desk is the Skunk Gun schematic. Keep in mind it does take up an inventory slot.

How to Get the Skunk Gun During Chapter 4: Habitat in The Callisto Protocol

The second time you can pick up the Skunk Gun is during Chapter 4: Habitat, after you’ve reached the Oxygen Processing plant.

Upon entering the Oxygen Processing plant, turn left into Botanical H624. Go to the end of the hallway into Utility Hall H626. Turn right to see a narrow gap. Squeeze through to grab the Skunk Gun schematic on the crate nearby.

There you have: everything you need to know on how to Skunkgun Shotgun in The Callisto Protocol. It’s a powerful weapon, especially against the bots that patrol the area, and well worth the 800 credits it costs to print. For more related guides and questions, learn how to get more ammo and, more importantly, how to increase inventory space.

