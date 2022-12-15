How to Destroy Black Sphere Plants in Blacktail

Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

There aren’t that many path blockades in Blacktail, so these black sphere plants are extra annoying.

In Blacktail, you will come across vine walls with a weird black sphere in the middle of them that you can’t get through using normal means. These prove to be annoying roadblocks if you don’t know what you need to do. Here’s how to destroy the black sphere plants you’ll find on some vine walls in Blacktail.

How to Destroy the Vine Wall Blocker in Blacktail

Early in Blacktail, you learn how to destroy vine walls with your simple projectile magic attack. However, right after starting the quest to collect the Black Powder, you’ll run into a vine wall with a weird black sphere attached to it.

To destroy these, you will have to hit the vine wall with magic like you normally would, but on the opposite side of the black sphere plant.

Image Source: The Parasight via Twinfinite

While facing the black sphere, nothing you can do will destroy the vine wall it is stuck on. On the bright side, there aren’t that many of these you’ll have to deal with, but it can be tricky to find the backside.

Typically, they protect some pretty great rewards, so you’re certain to gain a good number of teeth for getting past them. You can only destroy the vine walls up close with your magic. The bow won’t ever play a part in getting through.

This is everything you need to know for how to destroy the black sphere plants you’ll find on some vine walls in Blacktail. If you’re having trouble navigating the map, we have a guide all about fast travel.

