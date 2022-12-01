Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

God of War Ragnarok sends Kratos and Atreus across the Nine Realms in search of answers for what is seemingly the end of the world. However, the first time you step into Vanaheim is not with Atreus, but Freya. During the main quest ‘The Reckoning,’ you’ll visit an old, abandoned village, which features a broken bridge on the other side. If you’re having trouble solving the puzzle, here’s everything you need to know on how to cross the Abandoned Village bridge in God of War Ragnarok.

How to Complete the Abandoned Village Bridge Puzzle in God of War Ragnarok

The goal of the Abandoned Village bridge puzzle in God of War Ragnarok is to burn away the bramble blocking your progression. Unfortunately, the Blades of Chaos do not reach, so an alternative is required.

How to Complete the Abandoned Village Puzzle in God of War Ragnarok First, free the bucket of fire from the nearby bramble. Double back to the stone steps near the bridge. Walk to the edge, get out the Blades of Chaos, press and hold L2, then tap R2 to burn the bramble away. Use the Leviathan Axe on the crane so you can swing across to the small platform to the left of the bridge. Burn the bramble blocking the bridge. You can do this by using the Leviathan Axe on the crane until the bucket of fire is right in front of you. With the fire bucket within reach of you and the bramble straight ahead, grapple the bucket with the Blades of Chaos and swing it towards you. It’ll make it swing like a pendulum and burn the bramble. Cross the bridge with the crane. Now with the bramble out of the way, maneuver the crane so you can return to the beginning of the bridge. Do it once more to reposition the crane in a way that allows you to swing over to the other end of the bridge.

And that’s all you need to know in order to cross the Abandoned Village bridge in God of War Ragnarok. While you’re here, this particular area has a Horn of Blood Mead you can obtain, so don’t forget it! If you’re hungry for lore, learn what Hardtack is in God of War Ragnarok; Tyr mentions it when asked if he’s hungry.

Related Posts