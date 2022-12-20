How To Complete Wishes From Tevyat Web Event in Genshin Impact

Image Source: HoYoverse

A new Genshin Impact event called Wishes From Tevyat Web has finally surfaced, which means travelers have a chance to earn plenty of in-game rewards. The primary objective of the Wishes From Tevyat event is to send and receive winter wishes in order to win premium currency, Mora. So, without any further delay, here’s a detailed breakdown of Genshin Impact Wishes From Tevyat web event gameplay details.

Genshin Impact – How To Participate in Wishes From Tevyat Web Event

Since it’s a web event, Genshin Impact players can participate in Wishes From Tevyat directly from their browser via this link. Once you open the link, the website will ask you to log in with a HoYoverse account. After a successful login, you’re almost ready to participate in the event.

To be eligible for this event, players must be at least Adventure Rank 10 in the account they are signing in to.

Gameplay Walkthrough

Here are the step-by-step instructions to earn rewards from the Wishes From Tevyat web event: Log in to the event page. Click on this link to visit the event page and log in to your HoYoverse account. Tap or Click on the envelope to unlock the event. Choose a character from the drop-down list whose wish you want to receive. Share the wish on social media that you have received. Either use Save Letter or Share Letter option to share greetings on social media. Create your own greeting postcards. You can also make your own greeting postcards, and by sharing them on social platforms, you can convert your good wishes and blessings to people.

How To Earn Rewards From The Event

Upon sharing the wish, you will receive Mora x 20,000 in Genshin Impact. You can claim the rewards from the event page, and you will also receive some mail from Paimon containing the rewards.

The in-game rewards will be distributed via in-game mail within a few minutes. Finally, it’s crucial to note that the Wishes From Tevyat event runs until January 9, and the rewards cannot be claimed after the event ends.

That’s everything you need to know about the Wishes From Tevyat web event in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like how to reach the First Statue of the Seven in Sumeru and how to get Forest Regalia Claymore in Genshin Impact. and more.

