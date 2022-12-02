How to Complete Hero’s Heart Captain Marvel Challenge in Midnight Suns

Image Source: 2K Games

For superpowered beings, it is not always the case that they are the best at what they do without some proper training, and that is the situation the heroes in Marvel’s Midnight Suns will find themselves in. With both Hydra and Lilith threatening the safety of the world, bolstering the forces of good is always going to be a good thing. So, if you require some assistance on how to complete the Captain Marvel challenge, Hero’s Heart, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, let us help.

Captain Marvel Hero’s Heart Challenge in Midnight Suns

Like the other heroes on your roster, save for The Hunter, you will have to advance your Friendship Level with Captain Marvel to the max of five before this challenge opens up in The Forge. Completing it will then grant the Legendary Supernova ability as well as Captain Marvel’s Midnight Suns suit.

In Hero’s Heart, the aim is to destroy the Crystal, and that will require some thinking on your part. Similar to other challenges, there are Infinite Card Plays, with both Redraw and Move being disabled. Should you run out of cards or the turn ends, you will need to restart the challenge. Follow these steps to prevent that from happening:

Check out your deck. With the Crystal and a singular Whisper of Memory in your way, planning is key. Your hand will consist of Cosmic Ray, Fist of Radiance, Rain of Blows, QUick Jab, Knee Strike, and One Step Ahead. Start things off with a Knee Strike. This deals 5 damage while awarding 5 Block to Captain Marvel. Follow up with a Quick Jab. This will cause another 5 damage and increase your total Heroism to 2. Play Cosmic Ray. As the Whisper of Memory is targeting you, you will fulfil the requirements for the bonus damage, leading to a 12-damage attack. Time to Go Binary. Having played three cards, the Go Binary ability will be added to the hand. Play it to increase your damage output while gaining 29 Block. Use Fist of Radiance next. The attack will now cause 30 damage, while you can aim the Knockback of the Whisper of Memory to hit the Crystal as well. The Crystal will sustain 10 damage from the collision. Utilize One Step Ahead to boost your hand. Defeating the Whisper of Memory will add the All In card to your hand, but let’s not use that yet. Instead, play One Step Ahead to draw two more Captain Marvel cards. Play Regroup to increase your Block. The two cards drawn will include Regroup and another Fists of Radiance. Use the former to give yourself 14 more Block and add two to your Heroism. Enhance your Offense with All In. With the two Attack cards left, let’s make sure they can deal the most damage by using the All In card first. This will consume all Block, with Captain Marvel gaining 48 Offense in exchange. Finish the Crystal off with Fists of Radiance and Rain of Blows. After the 87 damage dealt by Fists of Radiance, the remaining health of the Crystal can be removed by Rain of Blows. Enjoy using Supernova. The final step is to destroy the Black Crystal with the explosive Supernova ability.

Now with the Supernova Legendary ability in Captain Marvel’s deck, you will have one more impressive AoE attack at your disposal. The 2 Heroism cost is also quite low, which means any Hydra operatives caught in the radius will suffer plenty of hurt.

Now that you are all caught up on how to complete the Captain Marvel challenge, Hero’s Heart, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, time to save the world. If you are looking for other guides, check out the related content below, or search Twinfinite for anything else.

