How To Complete Harvest Something Sweet in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Harvest Something Sweet task is one of the newest Festive Star Path duties that can provide you with Tokens for holiday-themed cosmetics and furniture. But, since this achievement is fairly vague on the details, players may have difficulty understanding what this particular mission entails in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete the Harvest Something Sweet duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Harvest Something Sweet Guide

As you progress further in the Festive Star Path, you’ll come across the Harvest Something Sweet duty, which has a requirement of obtaining a large amount of “sweet” items. To complete this mission, players must harvest 40 Sugarcane by placing seeds in a garden. Sugarcane seeds can be bought at Dazzle Beach for five Star Coins and will fully grow within seven minutes. In addition, you can plant this ingredient at Dazzle Beach, Sugarcane’s natural habitat, to speed up the process:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Alternatively, players can pick up 40 Vanilla, another sweet item, at Sunlit Plateau to finish the Harvest Something Sweet duty. However, this option is not recommended since it will take a long time to locate these ingredients.

If you want to use enhancements for gardening, you can craft the Miracle Growth Elixir and Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir to upgrade your watering can. The Miracle Growth Elixir can be made with 10 Vitalys Crystals, 10 Rich Soil, and 1000 Dreamlight. Or, players can create an Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir with 25 Vitalys Crystals, 25 Rich Soil, and 2500 Dreamlight. As a result, the harvesting process will be much quicker, and you can use it to boost other ingredients in your garden.

That does it for our guide on how to complete the Harvest Something Sweet duty of Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guide about how to get villager outfits.

