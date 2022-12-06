As the year draws to a close, Riot Games is offering players a chance to check out their annual stat report called Flashback. Similarly to last year, the infographic showcases your in-game performance in 2022, highlighting stats like KDA ratio, headshot percentage, and more. If you’re wondering how to get involved, here’s how to check your Valorant Flashback stats for 2022.

Valorant Flashback Stat Checker Explained

If you have ever wondered who your most played Agent is, how many headshots you landed, and other useful stats then Flashback is a cool way to find out and showcase the results to your pals. It’s really easy to get working; simply follow these steps:

Head to https://account.riotgames.com and log in Look for and click “COMMUNICATION PREFERENCES” on the left Then check the “Communications from Riot Games” box Open up your email and login to the account you used to signup with Riot Games (and start your Valorant account). You should have an email from Riot Games that reads something like “See how you stacked up last year.” If not, search for it. Open it up, and hey presto!

It’s as easy as that. You’ll then have a cool infographic you can share with mates and fight for top trumps on who was best this year.

Now that you’re all set with how to check your Valorant Flashback stats for 2022, make sure you’re up to speed with everything that’s coming to the game throughout the rest of 2022. There’s a whole new patch that includes Chamber nerfs, as well as the upcoming Night Market.

