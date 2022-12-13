How to Check Cozy Lodge to Possibly Find a Slice of Pizza

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Winterfest has brought a new group of quests with plenty of ways to earn the XP needed to speed through the battle pass. One of these quests is a little unusual and will definitely cause some confusion. Here’s how to check the Cozy Lodge to possibly find a slice of Pizza.

How to Find a Slice of Pizza in Cozy Lodge

The first thing that should be noted is that this quest is entirely random. The full wording is “check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza.” This means that this quest might not be something you can easily clear like a normal Fortnite quest. On top of that, this isn’t something you can even do in a battle royale match.

To see if there’s a slice of pizza in the Cozy Lodge today, tab once over when you’re on the main lobby screen to the snowflake and the top. From here, just press the button shown in the bottom left to “Visit Lodge.”

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

You’ll instantly be able to tell if there is a pizza slice today as it will be on the floor right in front of the couch. You’ll now either want to hover over it with your mouse (if on PC) or move the left stick to eventually highlight it and then hit A/X to pick it up.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Keep in mind, even if there was one today, there might not be one tomorrow, so this will take a little patience to complete. However, you have a week to complete this Winterfest quest, and it only has to show up three times. All players are certain to get this done as everyone will be headed to the Lodge to pick up their daily present anyway,

This is everything you need to know about how to check the Cozy Lodge to possibly find a slice of Pizza. While you’re hanging out in the Cozy Lodge surrounded by presents, we have a list of everything inside them.

