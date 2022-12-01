How to Catch Zangoose in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image source: The Pokemon Company

Zangoose is a Normal-type Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and its primary ability is known as Immunity, which protects the user from being poisoned. Similar to a few other Pokemon, Zangoose has no evolutions this time around. If you’re wondering how to obtain Zangoose in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here.

Where to Find Zangoose in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Pokedex, Zangoose is native to the South Province (Area Five). So if you want to find Stantler, you need to visit the mountains of South Province (Area Five). You’ll discover Stantler roaming around the cliff of the mountain. Apart from this, it would be best if you look around Lake, a common spawn location of Zangoose.

Image source: The Pokemon Company

If you’re planning to battle with Zangoose in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to Fighting-type Pokemon. Besides this, the critter is immune to Ghost-type Pokemon.

Zangoose Stats and Abilities

Zangoose has the following abilities in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Immunity The user cannot be poisoned. Toxic Boost

(Hidden) Increases the user’s Attack by 50% when the user gets poisoned.

Here are the base stats of the Pokemon:

HP: 73

Attack: 115

Defense: 60

Special Attack: 60

Special Defense: 60

Speed: 90

Total Combat Points: 458

That’s everything you need to know about finding Zangoose in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaifai and how to evolve Flittle into Espathra.

