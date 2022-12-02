How to Catch Skrelp & Evolve Into Dragalge in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Some Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet can be hard to find if you don’t know where to look, you may have noticed that you didn’t see any Skrelp while traveling across Paldea. Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch and evolve Skrelp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where To Catch Skrelp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Skrelp is a Scarlet exclusive that lives mostly in the North Paldean Sea, so you’ll need to swim on Koraidon to find one; you’ll want to Paralyze or put it to Sleep, lower its health, and use a few Dive Balls or Ultra Balls to catch it.

If you catch a few of them, you can trade them for Pokemon Violet exclusives or something else you want. Use Antidotes if it Poisons your team while you catch them and other sea faring wild Pokemon.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How To Evolve Skrelp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Skrelp evolves at level 48 – it’s that simple – and some of the wild Skrelp are at level 40 so you don’t need to wait long. If you haven’t beaten the Team Star Fairy crew yet, Dragalge will be a huge help with Sludge Bomb and poisoning the Starmobile.

That’s everything we have on catching and evolving Skrelp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like Dragalge’s weaknesses, the best Garchomp nature, and how to get Trade Codes.

Related Posts