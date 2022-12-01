How To Catch Larvesta & Evolve Into Volcarona in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Larvesta is among the lucky previous Gen ‘Mons selected to return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Paldea Region. Larvesta has been a popular choice for fans to use in their teams as a powerful Bug/Fire Dual-Type. This power is only expanded upon once Larvesta evolves into Volcarona, so if you’re looking to add one to your team or complete your Pokedex, we’ve covered all the information you’ll need. Follow along below for everything you need to know about how to catch Larvesta and evolve it into Volcarona in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Larvesta in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Larvesta is available in one habitat throughout the Paldea Region, allowing you to narrow your hunt down to this area and stick it out until you encounter one. The area that you’ll want to search for Larvesta is the Asado Desert.

Its Pokedex entry states it’s rarely seen, meaning it has a very low spawn rate. Because of this, you may have to commit to your Larvesta search for a little longer than more commonly-found Pokemon. However, you can also increase Larvesta’s spawn rates by creating and eating an Encounter Type: Bug or Encounter Type: Fire sandwich to help with the odds of finding one as soon as possible.

How to Evolve Larvesta into Volcarona in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Evolving Larvesta into Volcarona is a relatively simple process that only takes a bit of commitment. To evolve Larvesta, you’ll simply need to raise one until it reaches level 59. After it reaches this level or higher, Larvesta will automatically evolve into Volcarona, and you’ll be able to add the powerful Bug/Fire ‘Mon to your team. Since level 59 is quite a steep climb, we recommend completing Tera Raids to farm M, L, and XL EXP Candy. This should provide a helpful boost in quickly raising the level of your Larvesta.

That’s everything you need to know about how to find Larvesta and evolve it into Volcarona in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more useful gameplay guides, tips, tricks, and information, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics that can help solve your troubles and answer any burning questions on the game, such as how to check friendship, how to get the Shiny Charm, and all starter evolutions.

