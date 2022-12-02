Image Source: Santa Monica Studio via Twinfinite

Searching every nook and cranny of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarok will unearth a few hidden bosses that can often be just as difficult as the main story bosses. One example is Ormstunga in Svartalfheim, a nasty little bugger that’s even more vicious than his Grim brothers and sisters. If you’re having trouble putting him in his grave, we’ve gathered everything you need to know on how to beat Ormstunga in God of War Ragnarok.

Tips and Tricks For Beating Ormstunga in God of War Ragnarok

To best deal with Ormstunga in God of War Ragnarok, you need to approach the fight as if you’re battling with a Revenant. This unique Grim is quick, agile, easily dodges the Leviathan Axe, and has fast attacks.

Runic attacks and the Draupnir Spear are your best tools. The Draupnir Spear is by far the best weapon for this fight due to its quickness and handy ability to detonate spears for some easy chip damage. Equally important are the use of Runic attacks, from any of your weapons, but here are a few that are quite effective: Thrust of a Thousand Soldiers, Wrath of the Frost Ancient, and Rampage of the Furies. Close the gap between you and Ormstunga. The little menace loves keeping his distance, so closing the gap as often as possible is important. To do this, have Atreus/Freya fire arrows to stagger him for a moment—just like you would with revenants—and create an opening for a few attacks as well as Runic abilities. Parry, parry, parry—oh, and parry again. Ormstunga is very susceptible to parries; all but one of his attacks can be parried. His typical strategy is to attack in quick succession, doubles back only to close the gap, rinse and repeat. He’ll use his tongue as a whip and belch poisonous projectiles, all of which can be parried and used against him. His cannonball attack is the only ability you can’t parry, so dodge when you see him jump straight up.

With a little luck, patience, and using the tactics above, you’ll be able to beat Ormstunga in God of War Ragnarok in no time. For more related content, check out how awesome God of War Ragnarok’s Japanese voice actor is. If you’re in the mood for collecting armor, find out here where to find all of Lunda’s lost armor set pieces.

Related Posts