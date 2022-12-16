How to Beat All Akitsu Kimodameshi Shatterdark Bosses in Genshin Impact

Image via miHoYo

The Akitsu Kimodameshi event of Genshin Impact provides players with a unique set of fun challenges that differs from the standard battles of the game. However, as you progress further, you’ll encounter three powerful bosses known as the “Shatterdark,” who will try to eliminate you in timed rounds. Here’s everything you need to know about how to beat all Shatterdark bosses in Genshin Impact’s Akitsu Kimodameshi.

Genshin Impact Shatterdark Boss Guide

The Shatterdark boss challenges can be unlocked when players complete the Men-Mayhem minigame in Akitsu Kimodameshi. Once you finish this mission in Genshin Impact, a doorway to these opponents will appear, where you can battle against the Gibbering Grumbler, the Derange Decrepit Duelist, and the Mesmeric Marine Maiden:

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

These trials are similar to the game of Pong, featuring a Skill-Ball and a bar that four members of your party can use to attack. As a result, players can earn various rewards in these challenges, such as Mora, Courage Test Tickets, Primogems, Hero’s Wit, and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

How to Defeat the Gibbering Grumbler in Genshin Impact

The first Shatterdark boss, the Gibbering Grumbler, includes a 10-minute timed challenge with a limited amount of 10 Reserve Balls. Therefore, players must preserve and angle their Skill-Balls in the right direction to take down the opponent’s Electrobrick-infused defenses. You can also combine two different elements to enhance the ball’s powers. For example, Travelers can use an Electro and Pyro user to trigger an explosion from a Detonatorball.

When selecting a team, it’s recommended to place a Pyro character in your party since this element counters Electro-types. In addition, you can equip three Modifiers to use during the fight, including Relative Expansion, Switch-celeration, or Concomitant Impact.

Relative Expansion widens the bar for a limited time after a character switch, while Switch-celeratiom boosts Movement speed by 20 percent. Lastly, the Concomitant Impact shoots out eight fireworks when there are less than 10 bricks on the board, which can help quicken the pace at the ending stage.

Fortunately, the Gibbering Grumbler is a relatively easy boss of Genshin Impact since there will be gaps in its defenses, allowing you to attack while the creature is in a vulnerable state:

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

It should be noted that this Shatterdark boss will consistently change the layout of blocks on the board, so players must get rid of these blockages to strike the opponent down. Those who complete the challenge will earn 60 Primogems, 200 Courage Test Tickets, and 30,000 Mora. Furthermore, you can claim other rewards for achieving specific tasks, like reaching a 3,000-point score.

Currently, the Derange Decreipit Duelist and the Mesmeric Marine Maiden Shatterdark bosses are not in the game as they’ll be releasing in the coming days instead. That said, you can stay tuned for more information about these challenges once the update launches.

That does it for our guide on how to beat all Shatterdark bosses in Akitsu Kimodameshi. For more Genshin Impact Version 3.3 content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guides about how to unlock Faruzan, where to get Henna Berry, and the top 10 best Character cards in Genius Invokation.

