How Much XP Is Needed for Every Level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The highly anticipated Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has finally gone live across all the platforms. As always, the new season marks the addition of a brand new battle pass, which is filled to the brim with an array of new cosmetic items. However, unlocking the Fortnite battle pass tiers will require you to earn plenty of XP. Therefore, in this guide, we’ll show you how much XP you will need to level up in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

XP Needed for Every Level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Players will need 80,000 XP for every level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. However, this formula is valid for the first 200 levels only. After that, players will need to earn 400 XP more for each level. For instance, players will have to earn 80,400 XP to go from level 201 to 202 and 80,800 XP from level 202 to 203.

FORTNITE LEVEL TOTAL XP POINTS NEEDED Level 10 720,000 XP Points Level 50 3,920,000 XP Points Level 60 4,720,000 XP Points Level 100 7,920,000 XP Points Level 150 11,920,000 XP Points Level 200 15,920,000 XP Points

How to Get XP Fast in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Now we know that our goal is to accumulate 80,000 XP for each level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Given the enticing rewards available in this season’s battle pass requires you to earn Battle Stars from leveling up, so you’ll probably want to level up as quickly as possible. Taking this into account, we’ve listed below some effective methods to earn enough XP points to level up in the game.

Double XP Weekends

As the name suggests, players can gain double the amount of XP during the weekends. All they need to do is complete simple tasks like opening chests, destroying structures, searching ammo boxes, and so on to get more XP.

Weekly Challenges

Every week, Epic Games releases a new set of seasonal challenges, which grant a lot of XP upon their completion. Therefore your eyes should be focused on completing those weekly quests as soon as they’re out.

Milestones

Fortnite rewards its players with level-up XP when they reach certain milestones throughout the season. The majority of these milestones require gamers to work through straightforward tasks such as driving a certain distance, eliminating a particular number of opponents, and more. So it’s worth keeping an eye on these milestones, too, in order to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Get More Kills

It’s no secret that every kill in Fortnite rewards you with level-up XP. Therefore, you should always strive to farm more and more eliminations to fill up your XP balance every season quickly.

Buy Level Packs with V-Bucks

Finally, the instant way to level up in Fortnite is by shelling off your pockets. If you weren’t aware, V-Bucks is the premium currency of Fortnite that’s used to purchase most of the items in the game. Players can spend V-Bucks to buy level packs to instantly upgrade the battle pass tiers and unlock the cosmetic items.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about XP required for every level in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Before leaving, make sure to check our other Fortnite-related content like Fortnite ‘Waiting in Queue’: what the error means & how to fix it, start and end dates for all Fortnite seasons, and more. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

