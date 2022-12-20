Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s recipe collection continues to expand with each update, allowing players to experiment with different ingredients to conjure up some tasty meals. One, in particular, is the Veggie Skewers recipe, a four-star meal that can be given as a gift or consumed to replenish your Energy bar. So, if you want this dish, here’s how to make Veggie Skewers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Veggie Skewers Recipe

Players can make Veggie Skewers in Disney Dreamlight Valley by putting the following ingredients into the Cooking Station:

Onion

Zucchini

Mushrooms

Bell Pepper

Onion seeds can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor for 50 Star Coins, but its harvesting process does take around an hour or so. At the same location, players can acquire Bell Pepper seeds for 12 Star Coins, which will be ready to pick up after 15 minutes. Then, you can head on over to Sunlit Plateau to grab some Zucchini seeds for 30 Star Coins (will be ready to harvest in 40 minutes.)

To speed up the gardening process, you can use potions, like the Miracle Growth Elixir and the Even More Miraculous Growth Elixir, to instantly grow ingredients for a limited time.

The final product, Mushrooms, isn’t available in any store, so you must look for it on the grounds of Glade of Trust. Alternatively, those who have upgraded their watering can will be able to water large mushrooms to get more of this ingredient.

Once players cook up some Veggie Skewers, they can sell them for 427 Star Coins or eat them to gain +767 Energy. In addition, you can give it to residents as a gift or fulfill an order at Remy’s restaurant to boost your Friendship level.

That does it for our guide on how to make Veggie Skewers in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want to see more recipes, you can check out our guides on how to make Fruitcake, Raspberry Boba Tea, and Lancetfish Paella. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

