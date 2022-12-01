Connect with us

How to Make Egg Power Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Make Egg Power Sandwich to boost your chances with breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
The new sandwich mechanic of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet provides players with Meal Powers for a limited time. In particular, certain dishes can help with the game’s breeding aspect, where you can increase your chances of finding eggs. So, if you want to make meals with this enhancement, here’s how to make an Egg Power sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Do You Make an Egg Power Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Many Egg Power sandwich ingredients can be purchased in various stores, such as Deli Cioso, Artisan Bakery, Aquiesta Supermarket, and Sure Cans. However, those who want Shiny Boost sandwich recipes must obtain the Herba Mystica from Tera Raid Battles. In return, you can make a dish with these ingredients by setting up your Picnic in an open area.

Here are all Egg Power sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Sandwich RecipeIngredientsMeal Powers
Jam SandwichJam and StrawberryEgg Power Level 1, Catching Power: Fighting Level 1, and Item Drop Power: Psychic Level 1
Ultra Jam SandwichStrawberry, Jam, Pineapple, Yogurt, and JamEgg Power Level 1, Catching Power: Dark Level 2, Item Drop Power: Ground Level 2
Marmalade SandwichCheese and MarmaladeEgg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Fighting Level 1, Catching Power: Rock Level 1
Dessert Sandwich2 Apples, Yogurt, and Whipped CreamEgg Power Level 1, Catching Power: Flying Level 1, Item Drop Power: Ice Level 1
Great Dessert Sandwich2 Apples, Kiwi, Yogurt, and Whipped CreamEgg Power Level 1, Catching Power: Flying Level 2, and Item Drop Power: Ice Level 1
Ultra Dessert Sandwich 2 Apples, Kiwi, Strawberry, Yogurt, and Whipped CreamEgg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Flying Level 2, and Catching Power: Ice Level 2
Sweet SandwichBanana, Apple, Cheese, Whipped Cream, and ButterEgg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Bug Level 1, and Raid Power: Flying Level 1
Peanut Butter SandwichBanana and Peanut ButterEgg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Electric Level 1, and Raid Power Bug Level 1
Fruit SandwichApple, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, and Whipped CreamEgg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Normal Level 1, and Catching Power: Ground Level 1
Great Fruit SandwichApple, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream, and MarmaladeEgg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Normal Level 2, and Catching Power: Poison Level 1
Ultra Fruit SandwichApple, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream, Marmalade, and YogurtEgg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Normal Level 2, Catching Power: Poison Level 2
Tofu Sandwich2 Tofu, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Horseradish, and SaltEgg Power Level 1, Encounter Power: Normal Level 1, and Catching Power: Grass Level 1
Tropical SandwichKlawf Stick, Avocado, and MarmaladeEgg Power Level 1, Encounter Power: Fairy Level 1, and Catching Power: Dragon Level 1
Great Peanut Butter SandwichBanana, Peanut Butter, and ButterEgg Power Level 2, Raid Power: Electric Level 1, and Exp. Point Power: Normal Level 1
Ultra Peanut Butter SandwichBanana, Peanut Butter, Butter, and JamEgg Power Level 2, Raid Power: Normal Level 2, and Item Drop Power: Bug Level 1
Great Marmalade SandwichCheese, Marmalade, and ButterEgg Power Level 2, Raid Power: Rock Level 1, and Item Drop Power: Poison Level 1
Ultra Marmalade SandwichCheese, Marmalade, Butter, and YogurtEgg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Poison Level 2, and Raid Power: Fighting Level 1
Sweet Jambon-BeurreHam, Butter, and Sweet Herba MysticaEgg Power Level 2, Title Power: Ground Level 2, and Encounter Power: Bug Level 2
Ultra Pickle SandwichPickle, Watercress, Basil, and Olive OilEgg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Fighting Level 2, and Catching Power: Fire Level 2
Master Pickle SandwichPickle, Watercress, Basil, Olive Oil, Sour Herba MysticaEgg Power Level 2, Title Power: Fighting Level 2, and Teensy Power: Grass Level 2
Great Sweet Sandwich Apple, Banana, Cheese, Whipped Cream, Butter, and SaltEgg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Bug Level 1, and Raid Power: Flying Level 1
Ultra Sweet Sandwich Apple, Banana, Cheese, Basil, Whipped Cream, Butter, and SaltEgg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Flying Level 2, and Raid Power: Normal Level 1
Master Sweet SandwichApple, Banana, Cheese, Basil, Butter, Salt, and Whipped CreamEgg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Flying Level 2, and Raid Power: Normal Level 1
Legendary Sweet SandwichBacon, Lettuce, Pepper, and Sweet Herba MysticaEgg Power Level 2, Title Power: Rock Level 2, and Encounter Power: Grass Level 2
Master Curry-and-Noodle SandwichNoodles, Red Bell Peppers, Bacon, Jalapeno, Egg, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, and Sweet Herba MysticaEgg Power Level 2, Title Power: Rock Level 2, and Encounter Power: Normal Level 2

Besides making sandwiches, players can purchase them at Every Which Way in Mesagoza. This shop does not have a symbol on the map, but you can find it where this character icon is:

Once inside this store, players can talk to the worker and purchase a Tropical Sandwich with an Egg Power:

As a result, you’ll have an easier time finding eggs from your Picnic, allowing you to breed more Pokemon or decrease the time waiting for an egg.

That does it for our guide on how to make an Egg Power sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more content about the game, you can check out the relevant links below, including our ranking of the 10 best Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

