How to Make Egg Power Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The new sandwich mechanic of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet provides players with Meal Powers for a limited time. In particular, certain dishes can help with the game’s breeding aspect, where you can increase your chances of finding eggs. So, if you want to make meals with this enhancement, here’s how to make an Egg Power sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How Do You Make an Egg Power Sandwich in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Many Egg Power sandwich ingredients can be purchased in various stores, such as Deli Cioso, Artisan Bakery, Aquiesta Supermarket, and Sure Cans. However, those who want Shiny Boost sandwich recipes must obtain the Herba Mystica from Tera Raid Battles. In return, you can make a dish with these ingredients by setting up your Picnic in an open area.

Here are all Egg Power sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Sandwich Recipe Ingredients Meal Powers Jam Sandwich Jam and Strawberry Egg Power Level 1, Catching Power: Fighting Level 1, and Item Drop Power: Psychic Level 1 Ultra Jam Sandwich Strawberry, Jam, Pineapple, Yogurt, and Jam Egg Power Level 1, Catching Power: Dark Level 2, Item Drop Power: Ground Level 2 Marmalade Sandwich Cheese and Marmalade Egg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Fighting Level 1, Catching Power: Rock Level 1 Dessert Sandwich 2 Apples, Yogurt, and Whipped Cream Egg Power Level 1, Catching Power: Flying Level 1, Item Drop Power: Ice Level 1 Great Dessert Sandwich 2 Apples, Kiwi, Yogurt, and Whipped Cream Egg Power Level 1, Catching Power: Flying Level 2, and Item Drop Power: Ice Level 1 Ultra Dessert Sandwich 2 Apples, Kiwi, Strawberry, Yogurt, and Whipped Cream Egg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Flying Level 2, and Catching Power: Ice Level 2 Sweet Sandwich Banana, Apple, Cheese, Whipped Cream, and Butter Egg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Bug Level 1, and Raid Power: Flying Level 1 Peanut Butter Sandwich Banana and Peanut Butter Egg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Electric Level 1, and Raid Power Bug Level 1 Fruit Sandwich Apple, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, and Whipped Cream Egg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Normal Level 1, and Catching Power: Ground Level 1 Great Fruit Sandwich Apple, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream, and Marmalade Egg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Normal Level 2, and Catching Power: Poison Level 1 Ultra Fruit Sandwich Apple, Banana, Pineapple, Kiwi, Whipped Cream, Marmalade, and Yogurt Egg Power Level 1, Item Drop Power: Normal Level 2, Catching Power: Poison Level 2 Tofu Sandwich 2 Tofu, Rice, Lettuce, Avocado, Horseradish, and Salt Egg Power Level 1, Encounter Power: Normal Level 1, and Catching Power: Grass Level 1 Tropical Sandwich Klawf Stick, Avocado, and Marmalade Egg Power Level 1, Encounter Power: Fairy Level 1, and Catching Power: Dragon Level 1 Great Peanut Butter Sandwich Banana, Peanut Butter, and Butter Egg Power Level 2, Raid Power: Electric Level 1, and Exp. Point Power: Normal Level 1 Ultra Peanut Butter Sandwich Banana, Peanut Butter, Butter, and Jam Egg Power Level 2, Raid Power: Normal Level 2, and Item Drop Power: Bug Level 1 Great Marmalade Sandwich Cheese, Marmalade, and Butter Egg Power Level 2, Raid Power: Rock Level 1, and Item Drop Power: Poison Level 1 Ultra Marmalade Sandwich Cheese, Marmalade, Butter, and Yogurt Egg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Poison Level 2, and Raid Power: Fighting Level 1 Sweet Jambon-Beurre Ham, Butter, and Sweet Herba Mystica Egg Power Level 2, Title Power: Ground Level 2, and Encounter Power: Bug Level 2 Ultra Pickle Sandwich Pickle, Watercress, Basil, and Olive Oil Egg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Fighting Level 2, and Catching Power: Fire Level 2 Master Pickle Sandwich Pickle, Watercress, Basil, Olive Oil, Sour Herba Mystica Egg Power Level 2, Title Power: Fighting Level 2, and Teensy Power: Grass Level 2 Great Sweet Sandwich Apple, Banana, Cheese, Whipped Cream, Butter, and Salt Egg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Bug Level 1, and Raid Power: Flying Level 1 Ultra Sweet Sandwich Apple, Banana, Cheese, Basil, Whipped Cream, Butter, and Salt Egg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Flying Level 2, and Raid Power: Normal Level 1 Master Sweet Sandwich Apple, Banana, Cheese, Basil, Butter, Salt, and Whipped Cream Egg Power Level 2, Item Drop Power: Flying Level 2, and Raid Power: Normal Level 1 Legendary Sweet Sandwich Bacon, Lettuce, Pepper, and Sweet Herba Mystica Egg Power Level 2, Title Power: Rock Level 2, and Encounter Power: Grass Level 2 Master Curry-and-Noodle Sandwich Noodles, Red Bell Peppers, Bacon, Jalapeno, Egg, Olive Oil, Salt, Pepper, and Sweet Herba Mystica Egg Power Level 2, Title Power: Rock Level 2, and Encounter Power: Normal Level 2

Besides making sandwiches, players can purchase them at Every Which Way in Mesagoza. This shop does not have a symbol on the map, but you can find it where this character icon is:

Once inside this store, players can talk to the worker and purchase a Tropical Sandwich with an Egg Power:

As a result, you’ll have an easier time finding eggs from your Picnic, allowing you to breed more Pokemon or decrease the time waiting for an egg.

As a result, you'll have an easier time finding eggs from your Picnic, allowing you to breed more Pokemon or decrease the time waiting for an egg.

