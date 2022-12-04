How Long Will Fortnite Servers Be Down? Explained

At the time of writing, Fortnite’s servers are down for maintenance due to the release of Chapter 4 Season 1. This is set to introduce a brand-new map, weapons, Battle Pass, and even gameplay mechanics such as mantling over low cover when sprinting.

As part of introducing a new season to the popular Battle Royale game, Epic Games must take Fortnite’s servers down so that the updated files can be applied to them. During this time, players cannot login and grind out their next Victory Royale. Instead, you need to wait for the Fortnite server downtime to end.

How Long Will Fortnite Server Downtime Last For?

It’s expected that Fortnite server downtime will end at 6:30am ET. At this point, players will be able to login to the servers and experience everything new that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has to offer.

It should be noted that this is an estimation on our part, based on previous season downtimes and when they’ve come back online in the past. With a bit of luck, there’s only another hour to wait until we’ll be able to start grinding our way through a new Battle Pass, unlocking skins like Geralt of Rivia and Doom Slayer from the DOOM series.

Unfortunately, it appears as though they may be a bit of a hold-up on Epic Games getting the servers back online. A tweet from the Fortnite Status Twitter account suggests that an issue preventing v23.00 being installed on Android devices is being investigated.

We're currently investigating an issue that is preventing V23.00 from being installed on Android devices.



We'll provide an update when we have more information. pic.twitter.com/Iq1M75XFO1 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 4, 2022

Chances are that the servers won’t go live for all platforms until these issues are resolved. For now, we’ll just have to wait and hope it’s not too much longer.

For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Related Posts