How to Get Mountaintop Spotter Shack Key in Warzone 2 DMZ? Answered

Keys play a critical role in Warzone 2 DMZ mode, as it allows players to access restricted areas of the map filled with high-tier loot, cash, and bonuses. Mountaintop Spotter Shack is one such location that requires a key to unlock. Similar to other keys, the Mountaintop Spotter Shack key can only be found at a particular location, and if you’re struggling to find it, then here’s a Warzone 2 guide for the same.

Mountaintop Spotter Shack Key Location in Warzone 2 DMZ

Similar to other keys, the Mountaintop Spotter Shack key can be obtained by completing HVT contracts, killing AI combatants, and opening loot containers. To accept HVT contracts, head to any one of the green crosshair icons on the map.

When it comes to AI combatants, they can easily be found roaming around restricted zones like Mountaintop Spotter Shack. However, defeating them is a bit daunting task as you will need high-tier weapons, utilities, armor plates, and more.

Finally, loot containers also have a rare chance of dropping keys. These loot containers can commonly be found all over the map.

Where Is Mountaintop Spotter Shack

Mountaintop Spotter Shack is located southeast of Al Sharim Pass. As you would expect, the area features some of the toughest AI bots that you’ll need to eliminate first to access the area. The coordinate of the building is G5, and it’s located in the corner right next to the mountain cliff.

Once at the location, use the Mountaintop Spotter Shack door key to access multiple drops like cash, weapons, armor plates, and many more.

That’s everything you need to know about finding Mountaintop Spotter Shack and its key in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Call of Duty-related content here at Twinfinite, like the best Fennec 45 loadout, the best rifles to use, or the best complete loadouts to run.

