How To Get the Gaz & Klaus Operator Skins in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is towards the middle of its first season and is about to drop a hefty update with new weapons, modes, and characters. Two of the characters include a returning favorite and one suited for the upcoming holidays. Here is how to get the Gaz and Klaus Operator Skins in Modern Warfare 2.

Unlocking Gaz & Klaus Operator Skins in Modern Warfare 2

Kyle “Gaz” Garrick is a staple in the rebooted Modern Warfare series and seems fitting that there are multiple ways to unlock his character and skins. There are two methods to unlock Gaz:

Complete the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid to unlock Gaz and his Convoy skin.

Purchase the Gaz store bundle from the in-game store, which contains his Aquatic skin.

Completing the Atomgrad Special Ops Raid and buying the bundle will unlock a bonus Grass Ops skin, but requires doing both to receive the bonus skin.

Klaus Fisker, who is new to the Call of Duty universe and suspiciously mimics Santa Claus, can only be unlocked in one method. Klaus is available in the Tracer Pack: Klaus Operator Bundle from the in-game store. The bundle features the unlockable character, two weapon blueprints, and other festive cosmetic items.

That is how to get the Gaz and Klaus Operator Skins in Modern Warfare 2. Both characters will be available on all platforms with the midseason update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 on Dec. 14. In the meantime, check out our guides on how to get the Chimera assault rifle, best Basilisk loadout, and more down below.

