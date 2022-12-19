How to Get a Fortnite Settlement Refund? Answered

Image Source: Epic Games

With Fortnite, some things things are bound to go wrong, especially if it is actually your kids that are the ones that are playing. And with the recent FTC ruling that Epic Games featured “confusing button placement and poor cancelation practices” to reap millions in unauthorized and unwanted purchases, you may be able to get some money back based on some of those issues you’ve had with the game in the past. Here is everything you need to know about how to get a Fortnite settlement refund.

First off, you’re going to need to see if you’re even eligible to qualify for a refund.

Am I Eligible for a Fortnite Settlement Refund? Answered

According to the guidelines page that was just posted by the FTC, you qualify for a refund if any of the following happened:

If you are a parent whose child made an unauthorized credit card purchase in the Epic Games Store between January 2017 and November 2018.

If you are a Fortnite player who was charged V-Bucks for in-game items you didn’t want between January 2017 and September 2022.

If you are a Fortnite player whose account was locked after disputing unauthorized credit card charges between January 2017 and September 2022.

What to do to Get a Fortnite Settlement Refund

At the moment there is nothing you can do right now regarding the refund. The FTC will have more information on the program soon and will post updates on the guidelines page when they have been outlined more clearly.

For now, that is everything you need to know about how to get a Fortnite settlement refund. For more on the game, be sure to check out all of the related guides we’ve got down below, including Dial-A-Drop locations, 21.30 update info, and more.

