How to Get All Winterfest 2022 Skins in Fortnite (Guff Gringle, Arctic Adeline, Sled Ready)

Winterfest 2022, the most awaited Fortnite event of the year, has finally arrived following the release of the 23.10 update. As is tradition, the Forninte Winterfest event is known for Christmas-themed skins, cosmetics, and presents that Epic Games distribute among the fans for free. This time around, Fortnite fans can unwrap 14 Presents for 17 free in-game items, including two free Outfits, over the course of Winterfest. With that said, here’s how you can get all the Winterfest 2022 Skins in Fortnite for free.

How to Get Guff Gringle Outfit in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

Players who will log in to Fortnite from the Epic Games Launcher during Winterfest (from Dec. 13, 2022, at 9 AM ET to Jan. 3, 2023, at 9 AM ET) can get the new Guff Gringle Outfit for free. As a result, the offer is exclusive to PC players only.

To claim the reward, simply launch Fortnite from the Epic Games Launcher on PC during Winterfest, then navigate to the Item Shop and redeem Guff Gringle.

How to Get Arctic Adeline and Sled Ready Guff Outfits

In order to get Arctic Adeline and Sled Ready Guff outfits, Fortnite players are required to visit the Winterfest Lodge, also known as Cozy Lodge, which is already live in the game.

One can open a new Present at the Lodge every day for the next 14 days to grab a ton of rewards, including two free Outfits – Arctic Adeline and Sled Ready Guff.

As of writing, it’s unclear which present contains these two exclusive outfits. But we’ll make sure to update this post once we have any official intel.

Apart from the two characters, Lodge boasts a total of 14 Presents which can eventually reward you with 17 items in total – two Outfits, two Gliders, two Wraps, three Lobby Tracks, three Sprays, plus a Back Bling, Pickaxe, Contrail, Emote, and Emoticon – all for free.

So make sure to collect all your Christmas presents from the winter fairy Snowdancer, the fatigued Sled Ready Guff, and the familiar Cozy Knit Jonesy in the Cozy Lodge.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about grabbing all the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event skins. For more on the all-new season, be sure to check out our guides on what the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 update size is on all platforms, what the Fortnite Chapter 4 map looks like, as well as a list of all new, vaulted and unvaulted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

