When errors crop up in Destiny 2, it’s understandably frustrating, especially error code NEWT as it fails to really explain the reasoning behind the issue. Thankfully, there are a few fixes you can perform on your end, so let’s dive into how to fix the Newt error in Destiny 2.

How to Fix Error Code Newt in Destiny 2

According to Bungie, error code Newt is typically linked to a connection issue in any number of combinations, such as you failing to connect with the servers or vice versa. It’s a good idea to at least check the Destiny 2 server status beforehand, as this only requires waiting until the servers are back up. If the issue persists even after this, the solutions found down below are necessary to re-establish and or strengthen your connection:

Restart the modem and or router. Over time, your modem can accumulate errors that, in turn, become corrupted and diminish your connection strength. Simply pulling the power cable and waiting 60 seconds before plugging it back in will dump any lingering errors and give you a clean slate. Connect your device to an Ethernet cable. If you’ve been using a Wi-Fi connection, it would be wise to switch to using a wired connection via Ethernet, provided the option is available to you. It doesn’t have to be permanent, and can be used strictly for trouble-shooting. Reboot your device, Destiny 2, or both. With those two solutions out of the way, either reboot the entire system or Destiny 2, though the more comprehensive solution would be to just restart the entire console and or PC.

