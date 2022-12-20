How To Fix Modern Warfare 2 Stuck Checking for Updates Issue

Image source: Activision

Getting stuck on the Checking for Updates screen is one of the worst things that could happen to Modern Warfare 2 players. Even though Modern Warfare 2 is updated to the latest version, the game keeps displaying the Checking for Updates message, which makes the FPS title unplayable. Luckily, resolving the Modern Warfare 2 Checking for Updates issue is relatively easy and requires you to follow a few simple steps.

A Reddit user who goes by SirMishaa on the platform explained the “Checking for updates” problem in Modern Warfare 2 is occurring due to the game’s cache files. To resolve this issue, the user has suggested executing these steps:

Open the Steam client and navigate to the Library tab. Right-click on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and click on the “Manage” option. Then, select the “Browse Local Files” option. Open the “main“ folder and delete these sub-folders: “data0“, “data1“, “toc0“, and “toc1“. Relaunch the Steam client and navigate to the Library tab. Right-click on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and click on Properties. Go to Local Files and select the “Verify Integrity of Game Files” option to retrieve the deleted files.

After following these steps, open Modern Warfare 2, and the Checking for Updates error should be fixed now. Another Reddit user suggested deleting all the files that end by the “.dcache” within the Modern Warfare 2 “main” folder will resolve the “Checking for updates” problem.

If the above fixes don’t seem to work for you, getting in touch with Activision support is your last hope of getting everything back on track. They can assist you by analyzing log files and giving a permanent solution for the “Checking for updates” error code.

