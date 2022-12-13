How to Fix Destiny 2 Flash of Inspiration Not Dropping

In Destiny 2, it’s all about the loot, baby, as players grind throughout the game’s many locals and dungeons, killing enemies in the hopes of getting good RNG drops that’ll turn out to be amazing weapons. Sometimes, though, it seems that Santa forgets to drop off presents, even to deserving boys and girls. Here is everything you need to know about how to fix the Destiny 2 Flash of Inspiration not dropping glitch.

First introduced during The Dawning event back in 2020, Flash of Inspiration is a key ingredient for treats such as the Traveler Donut Holes and Candy Dead Ghosts. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the resource has been bugged during the event, but there seems to be a solid workaround.

Why Isn’t Flash of Inspiration Dropping in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022? Answered

At the moment, the issue seems to be tied to the latest season’s armor mod for Charged with Light, which somehow prevents Flash of Inspiration from dropping. In order to get the resource to pop back up again, simply remove them. It is also recommended that you go to lost sectors and run some bounties, as they tend to pop up.

Unfortunately, a lot of this is going to be down to RNG, so you’re just going to have to keep grinding in the hopes that you can get enough of the material to make the treats you need. Hopefully that at least provides you with a little help this holiday season.

That is everything you need to know about how to fix the Destiny 2 Flash of Inspiration not dropping glitch. For more on the game, including some great guides for the current Dawning event that is going on, be sure to take a peek at all of our related content for the game right down below.