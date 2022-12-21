How To Fix Connection Timed Out Error in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a while now, but the FPS title still has a fair share of errors that hinders the experience of the players. Connection time-out is one such error that prevents Modern Warfare 2 players from accessing the game’s servers. If you’re also suddenly running into the connection timed-out error, then here’s a comprehensive Modern Warfare 2 guide to resolve this issue.

Modern Warfare 2 Connection Timed Out Error, Explained

Image source: Activision

If you ever run into such an error, there’s a good chance that the Modern Warfare 2 servers are experiencing technical problems. Therefore, you should check the server status to see if all the servers are operational. If the servers are fully functional, then you follow these troubleshooting methods to fix the Connection Timed Out error.

Restart Steam or Battle.net Client

One of the most effective methods to fix this Modern Warfare 2 error is restarting the Steam or Battle.net client. To close the program, click on the cross button on the top right of the screen or use task manager to force quit. After that, relaunch the client and see if the problem is fixed.

Use a VPN (PC)

In some cases, routing issues trigger connectivity issues and hinder the experience. Therefore, you should try communicating with Modern Warfare 2 servers using a VPN to bypass your ISP routing. While many VPN services are available on the internet, we recommend using Cloudfare’s Warp application for this method. It’s free to use and occupies minimum space on your device.

Restart Your Router

If none of the above methods work, then your internet connection is the real culprit. Before contacting your ISP and reporting the issue, restart the WiFi router once, which will take roughly a few minutes. Unplug your router switch and keep it unplugged for about two minutes. After that, replug the router’s switch and relaunch Modern Warfare 2.

Contact Activision Support

If the above fixes don’t seem to work for you, getting in touch with Activision support is your last hope of getting everything back on track. They can assist you by analyzing log files and giving a permanent solution for the ‘connection timed out’ error code.

So, there you have it. That's everything you need to know about fixing Modern Warfare 2 connection timed out error.

