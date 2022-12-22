How to Evolve Dreepy into Drakloak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may bring a swath of new ‘Mons to the table, but there are just as many that it brings back from past entries. One, in particular, is Dreepy, the first Pokemon in the Dragapult evolutionary line. It’s about as weak as you’d expect a first Pokemon from a Dragon-type evolutionary line to be, and if you’re like most players, you’ll want to know how to evolve Dreepy into Drakloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as soon as possible.

When Does Dreepy Evolve Into Drakloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

We’ve got some good news and some bad news for you when it comes to evolving Dreepy into Drakloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The good news is that there isn’t any special condition you need to meet to trigger the evolution, so long as it reaches level 50 or higher, your Dreepy will evolve into Drakloak.

The bad news is that you’ll have to grind levels with an exceptionally weak Pokemon whose leveling rate is also slower than most other potential team members. Fortunately, there are ways to work around this time sink. One is to use Exp.

Candies to instantly grant your Dreepy lumps of Experience Points. Exp. Candies vary in size, with the larger variants like Exp. Candies L or XL providing the most points. You can find Exp. Candies by examining item glimmers scattered throughout the open world, or by completing Tera Raid Battles and receiving the rewards from the defeated or captured Tera Pokemon.

Rare Candies are also a viable option, especially once your Dreepy is a higher level. They’ll instantly level it up regardless of how many Experience Points it requires to do so, and don’t have an Experience Point cap like Exp. Candies do. The only catch is that they’re incredibly rare, and can typically only be found via set items scattered throughout the open world.

Past that, you can always just keep your Dreepy in your party and let it soak up Experience Points without risking its safety in battle. do be warned, though, that this will see it earn a reduced amount of Experience Points for every opponent Pokemon defeated, meaning it could take longer to level Dreepy up than if you sent it out to battle regularly.

Hopefully this cleared up how to evolve Dreepy into Drakloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more on the series, check out our guides on topics like how to reset EVs, how to find Cinderace Tera Raids, and how to catch Scyther. We’ve also got plenty of non-guide articles related to Pokemon, which you can view down below.

