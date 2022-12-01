How to Defeat Forest Ancient in God of War Ragnarok

Image Source: Screengrab via YouTube/xHolmesWalkthroughsx7

God of War featured terrifying, elemental rock creatures called “Ancients,” and they’ve made a return in God of War Ragnarok. Ancients appear every now and then as mini-bosses, just like in the previous entry; in fact, your first visit to Vanaheim includes a battle with the Forest Ancient. If you’re not sure how to proceed, we’ve gathered everything you need to know on how to defeat the Forest Ancient in God of War Ragnarok.

Tips and Tricks for Defeating the Forest Ancient in God of War Ragnarok

The Forest Ancient can be a formidable foe in God of War Ragnarok, but don’t be threatened by its size and damage; a more effective strategy is to play aggressively rather than defensively. To make short work of this elemental rock monster:

Throw the Leviathan Axe at its chest. Throughout the fight, the Forest Ancient will open its chest to fire projectiles and, even worse, and chest beam that can and will follow you. This is your opportunity to throw the Leviathan Axe at its chest. Throw explosive stones at its chest. When you throw the Leviathan Axe at the Forest Ancient’s chest, you’ll notice rocks popping out. Those are explosive stones which, when picked up, can be tossed back at the boss to deal big damage and fills up a great deal of the stun meter, but only when its chest is open again. Grapple the Forest Ancient for extra damage. If you’ve thrown enough explosive stones, and caused the creature to be stunned, run up to it and press R3. Furiously tap the R1 and R2 button to inflict light and heavy attacks, respectively. Rinse and repeat until the Forest Ancient is defeated. Use Spartan Rage to mop up adds. Additional enemies will appear during the fight, imbued with poison. A quick way to deal with them before returning to the Forest Ancient is to use your Spartan Rage.

That’s really all it takes to defeat the Forest Ancient in God of War Ragnarok. For more guides and questions, it’s worth tracking down all artifacts in Vanaheim once you’ve gained access to more of the Vanir’s homeland. If it’s lore you want, read up on the god of war in Norse mythology and learn who Tyr is in God of War Ragnarok.

