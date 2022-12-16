How to Complete Test of Courage Quest in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

Akitsu Kimodameshi, the first major event of the Genshin Impact 3.4 version, has finally gone live. The first quest of this event is known as the Test of Courage, which requires you to be at least Adventure Rank 30 in order to complete it. Once you meet this condition, follow our Genshin Impact guide to activating and completing the Test of Courage quest.

Genshin Impact – Test of Courage Quest Guide

The primary objective of the Test of Courage quest is to conduct an investigation surrounding alleged ghost activities.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to complete the Test of Courage quest: Go to the Yashiro Commission to ask about the Test of Courage Head to the Kamisato Estate and speak with Ayato to activate the quest. Head to Chinju Forest. After leaving Yashiro Commission, head to Chinju Forest, where the quest is held. Pick a partner out of the three contestants. Once you’re at the site, speak with Shrine Maiden and pick one of the partners: Ayaka, Gorou, or Kazuha. Complete the first round of the Test of Courage. After picking a character, your first objective is to find Dango Milk. In order to find this item, follow the marked signs engraved on the wooden board. Meanwhile, you’ll encounter Itto on your way. Interact with Dango Milk to collect the item. Press the designated button on your keyboard/controller to pick the item. Return to the site of the Test of Courage. After collecting the item, return to the site of the Test of Courage, talk to Itto and help him scare people. Follow the people that ran away. The final step is to speak with Heizou. Following a short cutscene, the quest will be marked as completed.

After completing the first round of the Test of Courage quest, you will be rewarded with 30x Primogems, 20,000 Mora, 2x Hero’s Wit, and 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore in Genshin Impact.

That’s everything you need to know about completing the Test of Courage quest in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite, like the Best Faruzan Build guide in Genshin Impact: weapons, artifacts & team and the best Wanderer (Scaramouche) build in Genshin Impact.

