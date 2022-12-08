How to Complete Serge Gnabry Bundesliga POTM SBC in FIFA 23

Image via EA Sports

With the World Cup ongoing and FUT dropping enough content to fill up the next three weeks, sometimes things get lost in the shuffle. But fear not, player, because we’re here to save the day. Want another card? Too bad, you’re getting one anyway. In this guide, we’re going to walk you through how to complete the Serge Gnabry Bundesliga POTM SBC in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Serge Gnabry Bundesliga POTM SBC Guide

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

To get the Serge Gnabry POTM card this time around, players will only have to put together a single build. For what it’s worth, this will definitely fall on the less expensive side of things. With all of the other card promotions out there, though, you’ll have to weigh whether or not he’s worth it. In the meantime, take a look at the objectives below.

Serge Gnabry

Min. 1 Bundesliga Player in Starting XI.

Min. 1 85 OVR Player in Starting XI.

Min. 83 OVR Team Rating.

FIFA 23 Gnabry Bundesliga POTM SBC Solution

As has been the case for these, there is no chemistry requirement. So when it comes to putting players in random positions, have at it! Our solution is below, along with the warning that the FUT transfer market is often shifting. Even more so with a card promotion every other hour. Keep that in mind while you’re constructing this build.

Serge Gnabry: ~ 26,000 – 28,000 Coins

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Onana: 750

Gosens: 750

Bennacer: 750

Otavio: 750

Talisca: 750

Pulisic: 750

Malinovskyi: 750

Isco: 750

Gonçalo Guedes: 750

Thomas Müller: 19,750

Ruben Neves: 850

One of these things is not like the other, and that would be the 87-rated Thomas Müller inclusion. Not only does he tick the Bundesliga box, but he makes good on the 85-rated player requirement as well. After that, you’ll be able to fill out the rest of your build with nine 82-rated players and one 83-rated player. Keep in mind that most 82-rated players can be had for roughly 750 coins apiece — these are just the handful we landed on.

That’s all you need to know about how to complete the Serge Gnabry Bundesliga POTM SBC in FIFA 23. If you’re looking for more in-game tips, though, Twinfinite is the place to be. Check out our guides covering the best formations and how to complete the Hybrid Nations SBC, as well as endless information at the links below.

