In Escape From Tarkov, Skier is involved with a handful of quests that you can (and should) accept for some good rewards, one of which is Lend Lease. He wants you to find three Motor Controllers and two Single-Axis Optic Fiber Gyroscopes, but where in the world are they? If you’ve wondered the same thing, here’s how to complete Lend Lease Part 1 in Escape From Tarkov.

How To Complete Lend Lease Part 1 in Escape From Tarkov

Completing the first part of Lend Lease requires a lot of running around in Escape From Tarkov, so we’ve broken down each step and how to complete it down below.

Retrieve a Motor Controller and a Single-Axis Fiber Optic Gyroscope on Woods. First, head to the lumber mill and look in the cargo bed of the truck marked in the screenshot. You’ll find the Fiber Optic in a chest. Follow the main road west to reach a checkpoint and, more importantly, an abandoned car. Look inside the car for the Motor Controller. Locate an East Wing 306 or 308 Key on Customs or Woods. Either one will work, but it’s easier to grab the 308 Key. Head to the three cabins at the lumber mill. Enter Cabin #1 and look on the end table situated between two beds at the back of the room for the 308 Key. There’s also a chance scavs will have one when looting their bags, jackets, and pockets. Locate a West Wing 216 Key on Shoreline. Enter the Health Resort’s admin building, head up two flights of stairs, and go left. You’ll see a room with a missing door. Head inside to retrieve the 216 Key from the desk. There’s also a chance scavs will have one when looting their bags, jackets, and pockets. Obtain the last two Motor Controllers on Shoreline. You can grab one of the Motor Controllers out in the woods (use the map below for reference). Then, enter the main entrance to the East Wing of the Health Resort and make two lefts. You’ll see a flight of stairs to your left. Head up the stairs, and when you reach the top, go immediately left to find Room 308. Enter the balcony, hop over the generator, and retrieve the last Motor Controller. Obtain the Single-Axis Fiber Optic Gyroscope on Shoreline. Enter the main entrance to the West Wing of the Health Resort and go right. You’ll see a flight of stairs to your left, only this time you just want to reach the 2nd floor. Make a sharp left and follow the hallway to Room 216. After entering the room, look immediately to your left to find a blue cabinet. Inside is the remaining Single-Axis Fiber Optic Gyroscope.

There you have it, folks. That’s everything you’d need to know about how to complete Lend Lease Part 1 in Escape From Tarkov. Now it’s just a matter of handing them over to the right people. For more related content, check out our guide on how to fix the Bad Gateway error when it strikes. You’ll also find our guide on how to check Escape From Tarkov’s server status really useful too.

