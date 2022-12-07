How to Complete Iron Will Iron Man Challenge in Midnight Suns

Image Source: 2K Games

As one of the smartest people alive, as well as one of the richest, Tony Stark has many things going for him. However, although Iron Man can certainly overpower most enemies, it is a different matter altogether when facing foes powered by magic. On that front, having a mystical ability of his own is going to help even the odds. To do so, you will need to learn how to complete the Iron Man challenge, Iron Will, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and we are happy to help.

Iron Man Iron Will Challenge in Midnight Suns

As per all challenges in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, in order to access Iron Man’s Iron Will challenge, you will need to build your relationship up. Once Friendship Level is at five, you can head to The Forge to take on this challenge and get rewarded with the Legendary Hellfire Beam ability and Iron Man’s Midnight Suns suit.

The aim is to destroy the Red Crystal. Aside from having Infinite Card Plays, the Iron Will challenge has something interesting in that you have one Redraw to count on. Move is disabled, and the challenge will fail if cards run out or you end the turn. To succeed, follow these steps:

Understand your hand. With just one target, the key to this challenge is the order in which you will play your cards. In total, your starting hand contains two Blast cards, two New Plan cards, and one copy of Heads Up, Precision, and Surgical Strike each. Increase Heroism by using Heads Up. It is definitely not useful to have any Block in this challenge, but the +2 Heroism is invaluable. Use Redraw on a New Plan card. With no damage potential, it is wiser to use Redraw on one of the New Plan cards to obtain the more useful card in Leave It to Me. Stack your hand with Precision and Leave It to Me. With Surgical Strike at its best with more Iron Man hero cards in hand, play Precision first followed by Leave It to Me. The former is free and ensures that the latter is not discarded after use. Utilize Leave It to Me once more to get a total of four new cards. Start your first salvo against the Red Crystal. With eight Iron Man hero cards in hand, it is time to use Surgical Strike, which will hit for 96 damage. Up your Heroism once more. With only 1 Heroism left, you won’t have enough to carry out another Surgical Strike. Remedy that by playing Heads Up once again. Destroy the Red Crystal. Now that you have 3 Heroism, destroy the Red Crystal for good using Surgical Strike, which will hit for 72 damage with the six cards you have left, followed by the three remaining Blast cards. Destroy the Black Crystal with Hellfire Beam. No Redraws are needed, let the Hellfire Beam out and claim your victory.

Another excellent crowd-clearing ability to have in your arsenal, Hellfire Beam can increase in damage potential with more Redraws, which complements Iron Man’s passive really well. If you want to finish the fight in style, this is one ability that will do just that.

There you go, all you’ll need to know about how to complete the Iron Man challenge, Iron Will, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. For more help, please peruse the related content below, or search Twinfinite for everything else.

