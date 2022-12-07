How to Complete Demon Child Magik Challenge in Midnight Suns

Image Source: 2K Games

Everything you need to know about completing the Demon Child Magik Challenge in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Fighting fire with fire always seems like a counterintuitive measure, but in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, utilizing the magic of folks like Doctor Strange, and well, Magik, is a good way to ensure that good triumphs over evil. That said, the battles ahead can still be tough, and our heroes can certainly use every advantage they can get. If you are in need of some help on how to complete the Magik challenge, Demon Child, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you are in the right place.

Magik Demon Child Challenge in Midnight Suns

Before you even think about diving in, the first thing to do is to make friends with Magik. Once you have established a rapport with Friendship Level hitting the max of five, only then can you attempt to do the challenge. Success will earn you the Legendary Darkchylde ability and her Midnight Suns suit.

Magik’s challenge offers a different kind of experience, tasking players to not just defeat the Incarnation of Memory to get the card, but also to use it to survive the final assault. You will need to use the Infinite Card Plays with no Redraws or Moves, and get everything done within your turn. Here’s how:

Scope out your surroundings. In total, there are five Incarnation of Memory enemies in the arena, but your main target is in the center with the Darkchylde card. Your hand will have a pair of Trap Door cards, and a copy of Soul Blast, Kick, Quick Soulslash, Limbo’s Grace, and Limbo Portal each. Also, take note of the magical Leylines around. Start things off with Limbo’s Grace. Magik’s mastery over Limbo is vital, so use Limbo’s Grace to enhance your damage when knocking enemies through Portals. Create a Portal that will make use of Leylines. Next, utilize the Limbo Portal card and aim the exit towards the Leyline to the right, which will affect the enemy with the Vulnerable status. Use your first attack with Quick Soulslash. Time to do some damage, target the middle Incarnation of Memory with Quick Soulslash, sending it through the Portal and hitting the Leyline for both damage and the Vulnerable status. Reposition the enemy with Trap Door. Keep the pressure up, play Trap Door and have the enemy drop diagonally below Magik, where you can conveniently knock it into the other Leyline. Give the Incarnation of Memory a good kick. Play the Kick card and send the enemy flying into the Leyline, granting the Weak status and causing more damage to its health. Turn the tables by making use of the other enemies. Now, you can use the Trap Door card again, this time to position the main Incarnation of Memory right in front of another. Follow this up with the Soul Blast with the Knockback aimed at the enemy at the back or the wall to finish it off. Complete the challenge. With the Darkchylde ability in hand, use it to gain Invulnerable and Taunt all enemies. End the turn and you are done.

Instead of delivering penance to your enemies, Magik’s Darkchylde ability is the ultimate team save. With it, you can make sure a turn goes by without anyone getting hurt, setting things up for later and giving your more time to take a breath.

With that, you have all the steps needed to complete the Magik challenge, Demon Child, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. If you find yourself needing more assistance, do head below for more related content, or search Twinfinite to find the answers you seek.

