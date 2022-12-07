How to Complete Black Shadows Nico Minoru Challenge in Midnight Suns

Image Source: 2K Games

The uncertainty of magic means that you always have to be on your toes if you plan to use it in anything. In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the volatile nature of this mystical force is best epitomized by Nico Minoru. While she can be powerful but erratic, you can improve your chances in battle by completing her challenge. For those looking for the solution of how to complete the Nico Minoru challenge, Black Shadows, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, read on.

Nico Minoru Black Shadows Challenge in Midnight Suns

As mentioned in many of the different guides on hero challenges in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, you will first need to up your Friendship Level with Nico Minoru to five. Once that is done, you can head to The Forge to attempt the Black Shadows challenge. Completion will net you the powerful Legendary Crack the Sky card, together with a new suit.

Your job is to defeat the four Whisper of Memory enemies in front of Nico, with Infinite Card Plays and two Redraw chances. Movement is once again disabled, and if you run out of plays or end your turn, you lose. Here’s what you need to do:

Time to plan out your moves. With four enemies in total and your current hand not looking that great, changes are needed. For starters, you will have a copy of Blood Magic, Double Up, Empower, Witchfire, and Witchstorm each at your disposal. Use those Redraws. The next step will require you to use your two Redraws on Empower as well as blood Magic. This will see one more Double Up card added to your hand, together with a Blood Magic card that grants Strengthened. Enhance Nico Minoru to do battle. With these cards, it is time to bring the pain. Start off by gaining 2 stacks of Strengthened with the Blood Magic card. Double up on your options. Now, use both Double Up cards to gain copies of Witchstorm and Witchfire. Unleash the Witchstorm. Following all the preparation, it is time to attack. You will utilize both Witchstorm cards, but your aim has to be correct. Use the first on the pair of enemies on the left, ensuring that only two are within the radius. Repeat the process with those on the right. Eliminate all Whisper of Memory enemies. With all of their health whittled down, the Witchfire cards will be able to activate the subsequent casting. Simply use both cards to clear the field. Time to crack the sky open. Complete the challenge by using the Crack the Sky Legendary card on the Black Crystal.

This is probably the most powerful ability in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, save for its random nature. If you are facing a particularly tough boss and have cleared the arena of other foes, a high Heroism pool will make sure of high damage. On the flip side, it can help you clear the field of weaker enemies too, granting +1 Heroism with each kill too.

Now that you are armed with the necessary knowledge on how to complete the Nico Minoru challenge, Black Shadows, in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Hydra will lose more ground. Should you wish for more help, you can always check out other related content below, or search Twinfinite to find the answers you seek.

