Genshin Impact Windtrace Event Guide

A new Genshin Impact event known as Windtrace is right around the corner. This time around, the primary objective of the players is to accumulate certain amounts of Windtrace Coins or complete Windtrace challenges to claim the corresponding rewards. So without any further delay, here’s a detailed breakdown of Genshin Impact Windtrace event gameplay details.

The Windtrace event will kick off on December 23, 2022, and continue until January 6, 2023. Players must be at least Adventure Rank 20 or above to participate in this event. The fastest way to increase your Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact is by completing a range of activities in Teyvat and working through daily commissions. Apart from this, completing story quests is another way to climb the ladder of Adventure Rank quickly.

How to Complete Genshin Impact Windtrace Event

As we’ve already mentioned earlier, the Windtrace event requires you to accumulate a certain amount of Windtrace Coins or complete Windtrace challenges to earn rewards. On the first day of the event, the maximum number of Windtrace Coins you can obtain is 1,200.

The number of coins will increase gradually for the next six days, up to a maximum of 6,000 Windtrace Coins. Travelers can use the matching function to find randomized games and obtain Windtrace Coins.

When participating in Windtrace, the unlocked “Contested Zone” will be randomly selected for the game. Travelers can change the selected map through the preview of the “Contested Zone” in the game overview. However, it’s worth noting that the contested Zones that have yet to be unlocked cannot be selected.

Travelers can unlock the “Contested Zone” by unlocking the Statue of the Seven in the corresponding area. The “Contested Zones” in Inazuma can only be unlocked by completing the Quest “Ritou Escape Plan” and unlocking the Statue of the Seven in the area. Travelers can view the currently unlocked content through the preview of the “Contested Zone” in the game overview.

Although you can play the game and complete Windtrace Challenges in a custom Co-Op party, you will not be rewarded with Windtrace Coins.

Windtrace Event Rewards

Players can obtain the following rewards from Genshin Impact’s Windtrace event:

Primogems

Hero’s Wit

Debris of Dacarabian’s City

Lustrous Stone of Guyun

Jewel Branch of a Distant Sea

Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

Enhancement Ore

Mora

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact’s Windtrace event. Before leaving, make sure to check out our other Genshin Impact-related content, like Genshin Impact Through the Predawn Night quest guide and all fishing spot locations in Sumeru in Genshin Impact. And as always, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

