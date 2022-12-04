Fortnite: Are Pumps Back in Chapter 4 Season 1? Answered

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 has arrived, bringing with it a whole host of changes to the arsenal of weapons available, a whole new Battle Pass for players to grind out, and an entirely new map for us to explore to our heart’s content. As part of the shakeup each new season brings, many players are wondering if pumps are back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Are Pump Shotguns Back in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1?

Unfortunately, no, the pump shotgun isn’t back in Fortnite as part of Chapter 4 Season 1’s round of vaulting and unvaulting different weapons.

While this may come as disappointing news to some fans, there is a bit of good news. One of the new weapons heading to the Fortnite island as part of Chapter 4 Season 1 is the Thunder Shotgun. According to game files shared by popular leaker HYPEX, the Legendary (Gold) rarity Thunder Shotgun is capable of doing 195 headshot damage. In other words, it’s almost a one-hit kill if you land the headshot.

This is what players loved so much about the pump shotgun in previous Chapters and Seasons of Fortnite — the insane amount of power it had when up close. It was just an incredibly satisfying weapon to use, though admittedly, a real nuisance to be on the receiving end of.

What do you make of the Thunder Shotgun in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1? Do you like it, or would you rather just have the Pump Shotgun back? Let us know down in the comments below.

For more tips, tricks and guides on the latest season of Epic's ever-popular Battle Royale title, check out the links below or search for Twinfinite.

