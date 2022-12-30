Elden Ring Sex Mods: Adult, Nude & Sexy

Image via Bandai Namco

Is there a greater source of new content for Elden Ring than what the modding community can create? New textures, new armor, weapons and, of course, adult mods. With the right tools, you’re more than welcome to add one or more of the Elden Ring sex mods listed below, so take your pick.

Warning, adult 18+ content follows! You will need a Nexus mods account to view adult content.

Ranni: Sexy Empyrean Edition

Image via LovelyLad

The Snow Witch herself has seen better days; the body of a deteriorating doll is the obvious cause. With the Sexy Empyrean Edition mod for Elden Ring, Ranni’s body has been cleaned up, given a new coat of paint, and a “huuuuge upgrade to her body and assets,” according to the author.

Additionally, Ranni no longer wears her iconic white robes, and instead opts for something with a bit more breathing room. You can choose between a very thin bikini or just go completely nude. Besides, why would she need to be kept warm, anyway?

Sexier Leather Boots

Image via Buerui

Want something a bit more subtle? If you love the leather armor in Elden Ring, but feel it could use some cosmetic changes, try out the Sexier Leather Boots mod. What it does is cut the leather from the inner thigh and your character’s backside.

Additionally, it comes with two versions: with or without leather panties, so it’s up to you to choose. However, keep in mind that this mod does involve more than just dropping a few files into a folder. You’ll have to make a quick edit to specific values found in the regulation.bin file using an editor such as Yapped.

A Better Nude Body

Image via LovelyLad

Pick any game that can be modded and chances are good that there’s at least one nude mod. If there are a couple, only a few will manage to sculpt a body that doesn’t look cartoonish. A perfect example of that is the Better Nude Body mod, which replaces the default female young muscle body type.

For starters, the mod has an incredible level of detail, such as breasts that actually appear to adhere to the effects of gravity. More importantly, A Better Nude Body also acts as a base for other modders to craft lewd armor for—the author even has a few for you to check out.

Lewd Twinned Armor

Image via Goxila

Speaking of lewd armor, the Lewd Twinned Armor mod takes D’s snazzy set depicting two people embracing one another and strips away some of the sections in a more tasteful fashion. The thighs are now on full display, including a single breast. Compared to other “lewd” armor sets though, this one is fairly tame; a better description for this armor would be “titillating.”

Sexy Blaidd

Image via BlaiddNumberOne

That armor of Blaidd’s sure is heavy, not to mention the massive sword on his back. Considering Blaidd is part wolf, therefore part animal, wouldn’t it make sense that he’d indulge in his natural instincts every now and then? And what better way to do that than in the nude.

With the Sexy Blaidd mod, you can give Ranni’s friend a vacation from his heavy armor. He’ll still keep his cloak on though and if you so choose, you can also put him in a loincloth.

‘Extra Buff’ Nude Body

Image via Soulimaru

Elden Ring offers a healthy range of character customization, but there’s nothing wrong with having more options, right? If you’ve felt that your female characters weren’t muscular or thick enough, why not install the Extra Buff Nude Body mod? There’s even a version that adds undergarments if you prefer the aesthetic, but have no use for nudity.

More Anatomically Accurate Malenia

Image via LovelyLad

Defeating Malenia in Elden Ring is no small task; it’s arguably the hardest boss in the game, not to mention being one of the most visually appealing fights when she turns into the Goddess of Rot. If her base model isn’t appealing enough, pick up the More Anatomically Accurate Malenia mod.

Now Malenia will fight you in the nude, making your death at the hands of her Waterfowl Dance that much more humiliating. And if anyone walks by and asks why she’s naked, there’s a simple explanation: the Rot ate away her clothing.

Lewd Malenia Armour

Image via Goxila

If you do manage to beat Malenia and don her armor, using the Lewd Malenia Armour mod will drastically alter it to something spicier. Gone are the robes, replaced by nothing but skin.

Of course, there’s also another version that you can opt into using, which adds a very thin harness. Is it functionally useful? No, but at least it drops the N from NSFW.

Sexier Blue Silver Mail

Image via Buerui

Does armor always have to be revealing? The Sexier Blue Silver Mail mod proves that sometimes the suggestion of nudity is better in execution. This mod stripes away most of the robes, leaving behind the armor featuring a gap at the sternum. If you sink time into Fashion Souls, this is a really good mod to grab for the sake of building on.

Fire Giant Lewd Model

We had to take some creative liberties to share this mod with you | Image Source: Bandai Namco

You’re taking in the sights at the Mountaintop of the Giants, having a good time (presumably), when all of a sudden the Fire Giant pays you a visit. You take in the giant’s height and lack of clothing, which is nothing more than what appears to be a pteruges made of hair.

Naturally, you go for his legs, hacking away at his ankles and feet, but soon the realization hits you: the Fire Giant is going commando. There isn’t so much as a cloth covering. With the Fire Giant Lewd Model mod, you can give him—well, you’ll have to see for yourself.

There you have it, folks: a fine selection of Elden Ring sex mods, from sexy to nude. They’re sure to get even better over time, so until then, check out other sex mods from popular franchises like Fallout 3, The Witcher 3, and Sims 4.

