Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Complete With Great Power Quest

Image source: Gameloft

On the lookout for the Disney Dreamlight Valley With Great Power quest walkthrough? With Great Power is one of the trickiest challenges of the Disney Dreamlight Valley, requiring you to solve a bunch of complicated puzzles — which obviously takes a lot of time. The quest activates after reaching Dazzle Beach, which can be unlocked by spending 5,000 Dreamlight. If you’re stuck on the ‘With Great Power’ questline, then we’re here to help you with our comprehensive Disney Dreamlight Vallet guide.

How to Complete ‘With Great Power’ Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As mentioned earlier, you’ll need to unlock Dazzle Beach in order to start the With Great Power quest. After unlocking the beach, follow these steps to complete the quest line: Find Ursula and activate the quest. After unlocking the beach, head east from the Peaceful Meadow, which will take you down to a cave. In the cave, you’ll find Ursula, who will give you the With Great Power quest and a Crystal Key. Unlock the Mystical Cave. After speaking with Ursula, head to Dazzle Beach again and then to the marked location in the image below. At this point, you will find a pedestal that you can interact with to insert the Crystal Key. Inserting the key will provide you with access to the Mystical Cave, within which you can find the Orb of Power. Solve the gem puzzle. Once inside the Mystical Cave, you’ll encounter three statues and a tablet that reads, ‘Provide the gem that matches best to continue on your hero’s quest.’ As you would notice, each stone statue has a certain colored gem around its neck. To solve this puzzle, you must find gems that match the color of each statue. To save you time, we’ve listed the solution to the puzzle:

1. Red – Garnet: Found in Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.

2. Blue – Aquamarine: Found in Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor.

3. Green – Peridot: Found in Dazzle Beach and Peaceful Meadow. Solve the Mystical Cave crops puzzle After solving the gem puzzle, you’ll encounter another puzzle when you make your way down to a lower floor. This time around, you will find an additional stone tablet and three more statues. The tablet reads, “Discover the right crops to grow to continue on below. One is underground, the other gold and brown. What remains is red and round.’ To solve this puzzle, you’ll need to acquire the following seeds for crops:

Carrot: You can buy this from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows.

Tomato: You can purchase Tomato seeds for 8 Star Coins from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach.

Wheat: You can buy this from Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadows.

Also note that you will have to upgrade Goofy’s Stall before you are able to purchase the above seeds from him. Once you have these crops, plant and water them. After that, you’ll have to wait for the crops to grow. Solve the Cooking Puzzle. The final puzzle, which requires you to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley, is the easiest one to solve. A stone slab at the next barrier reads, “The final riddle, let it be known: to cook and eat what you have grown.” To solve this puzzle, simply put all three ingredients into the pot you grew for the last puzzle: carrot, i.e. Carrot, Wheat, and Tomato. As a result, you will receive a Veggie Pasta meal which you should eat in order to remove the magical barrier and proceed to the next steps. Fish the Orb of Power out of the water Once the next stage is unlocked, you’ll find a small pond with floating stones. Near these stones, there is a gold spot glowing on the water. All you need to do is get out your fishing rod and throw its string directly over the glowing part. Then, catch the Orb of Power and insert it into the statue at the cave entrance. The final step is to head back to Ursula, and then speak with Merlin to complete the quest.

After following the above steps, the With Great Power quest will be marked as completed, and you’ll receive 1000x Friendship points in Disney Dreamlight Valley for your efforts.

That’s everything you need to know about the With Great Power quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content about the game, you can look at the relevant links below and check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley-related content, like how to get Scar in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to make extra Fizzy Root Beer in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

