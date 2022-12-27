The Marionberry error code is indicative of an issue with the networking setup, and most frequently occurs when the WiFi connection has a dropout, or if Parental Control settings are changed. It may also appear on occasions when there is a consistently poor connection, in which case it can occur repeatedly. So let’s take a look at how to fix the Marionberry error in Destiny 2, shall we?

How to Fix Marionberry Error Code in Destiny 2 Warmind

The recommendation is to take the following steps to reboot the router: first, you will have to log off of Destiny 2, and turn off your console. At this point, power-cycle any networking hardware that it is connected to. Turn each individual item off, wait for a period of 30 seconds, and turn them back on one by one, starting with your modem.

Once all of the items are back up and running, you may turn your console back on and relaunch Destiny 2. Unless you are still suffering from a poor connection, this process should prevent the fault from reoccurring. Otherwise, ensure that your Parental Control settings have not been adjusted to prevent player to player connectivity.

If you are still experiencing issues, you may have to troubleshoot your console’s network connection settings.