Where to Find Eva Levante in Destiny 2 Dawning 2022

The Dawning 2022 has begun in Destiny 2, and guardians are jumping into the yearly festive activities. If you’re here, you’re probably itching to jump in and are wondering where Eva Levante’s location is. We have your answer.

Where Eva Levante’s Location is in Destiny 2

Eva Levante has bounced around the Tower over the years, but as of 2022, she has cemented her location right in the main spawn location central in the Tower near the vaults. As long as you’re not spawning into the Annex you shouldn’t have any trouble finding where Eva Levante is because, well, she’s right there. If you’ve participated in The Dawning in previous years, you’ll know exactly where to go.

The Dawning event not only sees the return of Eva Levante out from her hiding, she also brings with her seasonal events. This year, you’ll be treated to lots of Dawning-themed cosmetics, of course, but other fun events as well.

There’s a baking quest that requires you to go out and gather baking ingredients from enemies all over the system (who knew the Hive were culinary experts?) and then use a special holiday oven to create some “treats.”

You can also go out and farm some of the Dawning-themed weapons that have been released over the years. Simply turn in cookies for rewards to the various vendors and NPCs around the world of Destiny 2 and you’ll have a shot and get some loot such as the new Stay Frosty pulse rifle.

That does it for where Eva Levante’s location is in Destiny 2’s Dawning 2021 event on the Tower. Be sure to check out our wiki guide for the latest tips on year four of Destiny 2.

